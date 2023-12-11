Advertisement
AD

FIFA+ Collect Teams Up with Modex, Launches FIFA Club World Cup NFTs

Advertisement
article image
Vladislav Sopov
As new partnership kicks off, supporters of iconic football clubs Manchester City, Fluminense, and Auckland City can grab new generation of NFTs
Mon, 12/11/2023 - 18:04
FIFA+ Collect Teams Up with Modex, Launches FIFA Club World Cup NFTs
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The announcement follows the massive milestone for new partners as Modex assumes strategic management of the FIFA+ Collect instrument. Participants of the NFTs sale will be able to win 2026 FIFA World Cup Final tickets.

Advertisement

FIFA Club World Cup partners with Modex, announces NFTs launch

As per the official announcements by FIFA and blockchain tech firm Modex, it becomes a partner of FIFA+ Collect launching a new dual digital collectible ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023. An inaugural batch of 100 digital collectibles will be made available on FIFA Collect+ on Dec.15, 2023.

FIFA partners with Modex
Image by Modex

Scheduled to kick off in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on December 12, the Club World Cup brings together seven of the world’s greatest football teams from various continents. 

Manchester City will be joined by clubs from every major footballing region including Fluminense (Brazil) and Auckland City (New Zealand). Also, Japan’s Urawa Reds, León (Mexico), Al Ahly (Egypt), and local club Al Ittihad are set to compete in Jeddah.

FIFA Chief Business Officer, Romy Gai, is excited by the partnership and Modex's role in building the ecosystem of sports NFTs:

We are excited to embark on this transformative journey with Modex and take the FIFA+ Collect platform to new heights. Since launching, the platform has been immensely popular worldwide and fans from all countries now have the opportunity to own a piece of footballing history. These new launches, both this year and beyond, will provide football fans with a unique and innovative way to connect with the sport, while also contributing to the growth of the digital collectibles market
 

Besides unmatched Web3 experience, claiming one of 100 collectibles offers the chance to secure 2026 FIFA World Cup Final tickets.

More releases to go live on OpenSea

Modex CEO Francesco Abbate echoes the optimism of his partner and stresses that Modex is a reliable infrastructure provider for various cryptocurrency use-cases:

We’re delighted to have been entrusted with the delivery of FIFA’s digital collectibles. The FIFA Club World Cup promises to be an exciting 10 days and with the release of collectibles that can secure actual FIFA match items and FIFA World Cup Final access there’s an added incentive for fans to participate. Digital collectibles increase the ways in which fans can interact with their favorite players, teams, and the game they love, and we’re honored to support FIFA on realizing this goal. This is the first step in a journey to further engage fans with FIFA matches and initiatives

A total of 900 other digital collectibles will be issued on the Polygon (MATIC) network. All of them will be listed on the OpenSea platform, and is scheduled to launch on December 19, as the FIFA Club World Cup approaches its climax. 

It will comprise memorable moments from the tournament as well as digital versions of memorabilia.

Related
FIFA Files Metaverse-Related Trademarks

Earlier this year, FIFA secured a number of Metaverse-related trademarks, as covered by U.Today.
 

#NFT News
About the author
article image
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image DOGE and BNB Price Analysis for December 11
2023/12/11 18:05
DOGE and BNB Price Analysis for December 11
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image New Shiba Inu Whale Holding 4.1 Trillion SHIB Born: Details
2023/12/11 18:05
New Shiba Inu Whale Holding 4.1 Trillion SHIB Born: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Shiba Inu's Shytoshi Kusama Teases Game-Changing Announcement, ADA Reaches Highest Level Since 2022, Solana Surpasses Ethereum in NFT Sales: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
2023/12/11 18:05
Shiba Inu's Shytoshi Kusama Teases Game-Changing Announcement, ADA Reaches Highest Level Since 2022, Solana Surpasses Ethereum in NFT Sales: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

DOGE and BNB Price Analysis for December 11
DOGE and BNB Price Analysis for December 11
New Shiba Inu Whale Holding 4.1 Trillion SHIB Born: Details
New Shiba Inu Whale Holding 4.1 Trillion SHIB Born: Details
Shiba Inu's Shytoshi Kusama Teases Game-Changing Announcement, ADA Reaches Highest Level Since 2022, Solana Surpasses Ethereum in NFT Sales: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Shiba Inu's Shytoshi Kusama Teases Game-Changing Announcement, ADA Reaches Highest Level Since 2022, Solana Surpasses Ethereum in NFT Sales: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Wikipedia Cofounder Lambasts Bitcoin
Wikipedia Cofounder Lambasts Bitcoin
Crucial Crypto Market Prediction Issued by Raoul Pal
Crucial Crypto Market Prediction Issued by Raoul Pal
BTC, ETH, and XRP Price Analysis for December 11
BTC, ETH, and XRP Price Analysis for December 11
VeChain News: What Caused VeThor (VTHO) to Rise 45%
VeChain News: What Caused VeThor (VTHO) to Rise 45%
Ripple Major Partner SBI Teams up With Second-Largest Global Company
Ripple Major Partner SBI Teams up With Second-Largest Global Company
Largest Android and iOs App SmartNews Adds Crypto Newsfeed by U.Today
Largest Android and iOs App SmartNews Adds Crypto Newsfeed by U.Today
Elon Musk Gets 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author's Tweet About Coming Crash as Counterargument
Elon Musk Gets 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author's Tweet About Coming Crash as Counterargument
Show all
Advertisement
AD