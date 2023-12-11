FIFA+ Collect Teams Up with Modex, Launches FIFA Club World Cup NFTs

The announcement follows the massive milestone for new partners as Modex assumes strategic management of the FIFA+ Collect instrument. Participants of the NFTs sale will be able to win 2026 FIFA World Cup Final tickets.

FIFA Club World Cup partners with Modex, announces NFTs launch

As per the official announcements by FIFA and blockchain tech firm Modex, it becomes a partner of FIFA+ Collect launching a new dual digital collectible ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023. An inaugural batch of 100 digital collectibles will be made available on FIFA Collect+ on Dec.15, 2023.

Image by Modex

Scheduled to kick off in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on December 12, the Club World Cup brings together seven of the world’s greatest football teams from various continents.

Manchester City will be joined by clubs from every major footballing region including Fluminense (Brazil) and Auckland City (New Zealand). Also, Japan’s Urawa Reds, León (Mexico), Al Ahly (Egypt), and local club Al Ittihad are set to compete in Jeddah.

FIFA Chief Business Officer, Romy Gai, is excited by the partnership and Modex's role in building the ecosystem of sports NFTs:

We are excited to embark on this transformative journey with Modex and take the FIFA+ Collect platform to new heights. Since launching, the platform has been immensely popular worldwide and fans from all countries now have the opportunity to own a piece of footballing history. These new launches, both this year and beyond, will provide football fans with a unique and innovative way to connect with the sport, while also contributing to the growth of the digital collectibles market



Besides unmatched Web3 experience, claiming one of 100 collectibles offers the chance to secure 2026 FIFA World Cup Final tickets.

More releases to go live on OpenSea

Modex CEO Francesco Abbate echoes the optimism of his partner and stresses that Modex is a reliable infrastructure provider for various cryptocurrency use-cases:

We’re delighted to have been entrusted with the delivery of FIFA’s digital collectibles. The FIFA Club World Cup promises to be an exciting 10 days and with the release of collectibles that can secure actual FIFA match items and FIFA World Cup Final access there’s an added incentive for fans to participate. Digital collectibles increase the ways in which fans can interact with their favorite players, teams, and the game they love, and we’re honored to support FIFA on realizing this goal. This is the first step in a journey to further engage fans with FIFA matches and initiatives

A total of 900 other digital collectibles will be issued on the Polygon (MATIC) network. All of them will be listed on the OpenSea platform, and is scheduled to launch on December 19, as the FIFA Club World Cup approaches its climax.

It will comprise memorable moments from the tournament as well as digital versions of memorabilia.

Earlier this year, FIFA secured a number of Metaverse-related trademarks, as covered by U.Today.

