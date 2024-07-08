Advertisement
    'Minimum Target Is $44,000': Grim Bitcoin Price Prediction Issued by Legendary Trader

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Bitcoin may be headed for $44,000, claims legendary trader Peter Brandt
    Mon, 8/07/2024 - 10:43
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bitcoin (BTC) began the new week on a downtrend, falling briefly to $54,260 before recovering with a 3% gain to $57,500. Despite this rebound, Bitcoin is still down more than 8.4% since the beginning of the month, reflecting cautious market sentiment.

    The Fear and Greed Index continues to show fear among market participants, highlighting the importance of paying attention to influential market experts.

    One such expert, trading legend Peter Brandt, who has been in the markets since the 1970s, recently weighed in on Bitcoin's price action. Brandt raised the possibility that Bitcoin may have completed a double top pattern, suggesting a potential minimum target of $44,000.

    A double top pattern is a bearish technical reversal pattern that typically signals a medium to long-term trend change from bullish to bearish. It is formed when the price of an asset peaks, retraces, then rises to a similar level before falling again.

    Brandt's analysis was supported by a Bitcoin price chart, where he projected his expectations. The level of around $44,000 was clearly marked, indicating significant downside risk if the double top pattern is confirmed.

    However, Brandt's outlook is not entirely bearish. He acknowledged that for a true double top formation, the depth of the "top" of BTC would need to be around 20% of the price, while the current depth is only around 10%.

    This nuance suggests that the double top pattern may not fully meet the technical criteria, which may indicate that the bearish scenario may not materialize.

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

