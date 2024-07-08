Advertisement
AD

    What to Expect From Bitcoin (BTC) This Week

    Advertisement
    article image
    Dan Burgin
    How low can BTC price drop during this cycle?
    Mon, 8/07/2024 - 8:16
    What to Expect From Bitcoin (BTC) This Week
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    This past week, Bitcoin has plummeted over 10.5% to around $57,000. At its lowest, BTC touched $53,550, driven by fears of a market dump due to Mt. Gox’s ongoing reimbursement of over 140,000 BTC to its clients, as well as the German government’s BTC liquidations. 

    Article image
    Source: 

    The entire cryptocurrency market shed over $170 billion in combined market capitalization in a 24-hour period, according to CoinGecko data. This marks the market transition to extreme fear sentiment. 

    Despite weekend trading, Bitcoin bulls managed to recover some lost ground, with the most recent daily close at $58,250, just shy of the desired $58,450.

    HOT Stories
    Tether CEO Issues Scary AI Warning
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Among Top Crypto Laggards as Market Sees Severe Downturn
    Enormous Shiba Inu (SHIB) Comeback, Bitcoin (BTC) at $58,000, but Don't Celebrate Too Early, Ethereum Below $3,000 Again
    German Government Can’t Stop Selling Bitcoin

    Sentiment has also been hampered by signs of German government disposals of seized Bitcoin. Germany continues to sell Bitcoin, signaling a potential plan to liquidate portions of its reserves. Arkham, which tracks Germany’s Bitcoin wallet, noted that the government still holds over 40,000 Bitcoin worth more than $2 billion. 

    Bitcoin’s daily RSI reading is near its oversold threshold of 30, suggesting a potential reversal or a slowdown in the current downtrend, hinting at a possible rebound.

    Bullish signs

    One key piece of information to look at is the expectation of U.S. interest rate cuts. As a slowdown in employment growth continues, the Fed is looking forward to cutting rates to stimulate the weak job market. Lower interest rates are generally bullish for Bitcoin and other riskier assets because they make traditional safe investments less attractive.

    Related
    3 New Bitcoin (BTC) Support Levels to Watch, Toncoin (TON) Saw Biggest Price Drop Ever, Solana (SOL) on Strong 8% Rise as Ethereum Plummets
    Sat, 07/06/2024 - 00:30
    3 New Bitcoin (BTC) Support Levels to Watch, Toncoin (TON) Saw Biggest Price Drop Ever, Solana (SOL) on Strong 8% Rise as Ethereum Plummets
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    Another important indicator is the resumption of inflows into U.S.-based spot Bitcoin ETFs after two days of consecutive outflows, with spot Bitcoin ETFs seeing their largest net inflows in a month, totaling $143.1 million.

    However, crypto analyst Willy Woo points out that it is difficult to predict price movements based on these numbers as BTC futures have flooded the market.

    The hashrate also dropped by 7.7%, reaching a four-month low of 576 EH/s after hitting a record high on April 27. This decline suggests that some miners are scaling back operations, reflecting the financial stress within the mining community post-halving. 

    Related
    Bitcoin Miners Capitulate as Hashrate Plunges to New Low
    Sat, 06/29/2024 - 13:21
    Bitcoin Miners Capitulate as Hashrate Plunges to New Low
    Dan BurginDan Burgin

    These metrics signal that the Bitcoin market might be nearing its bottom, similar to previous cycles where miner sell-offs and operational reductions preceded market recoveries.

    Price analysis

    Historical market cycles have shown that Bitcoin’s halving event, which cuts the supply of new Bitcoins, has always preceded a period of price expansion lasting between 12 and 18 months before producing a cycle top. 

    The last halving took place on April 19 this year, so those historical time frames have yet to pass. Analyst Peter Brandt highlighted a significant bearish pattern: the bear flag. Brandt also marked $44,000 as a potential bottom price level.

    Article image
    Source: Peter Brandt/X

    This pattern indicates potential further declines for Bitcoin, and Brandt's chart visually depicts this bearish trend, signaling caution for investors.

    According to Ali Martinez, BTC needs to climb up to $61,000 to revive the uptrend, as it is currently lacking any support levels.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Dan Burgin

    Dan is a news editor and writer with 12 years of experience in finance and emerging technologies, with a strong focus on crypto. Covering a broad spectrum of topics, from fintech startups to AI, he provides an in-depth overview of the current state of the crypto market, along with insights into its potential for future disruption.

    related image Dogecoin Founder Issues Crucial Statement on Bleeding Cryptocurrency Market
    Jul 8, 2024 - 8:10
    Dogecoin Founder Issues Crucial Statement on Bleeding Cryptocurrency Market
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Tether CEO Issues Scary AI Warning
    Jul 8, 2024 - 8:10
    Tether CEO Issues Scary AI Warning
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Among Top Crypto Laggards as Market Sees Severe Downturn
    Jul 8, 2024 - 8:10
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Among Top Crypto Laggards as Market Sees Severe Downturn
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Certo Expands Testnet to Include USDC Deposits for stUSD, its Interest-Earning Stablecoin
    CoinEx Research Released: June Crypto Recap Including Bitcoin's Range, Ethereum's ETF Buzz, and Solana's Comeback
    Istanbul Blockchain Week 2024 partners with Fortune Magazine Türkiye
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    What to Expect From Bitcoin (BTC) This Week
    Dogecoin Founder Issues Crucial Statement on Bleeding Cryptocurrency Market
    Tether CEO Issues Scary AI Warning
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD