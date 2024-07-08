Advertisement
    Peter Schiff Congratulates Bitcoin Whales, No Sarcasm

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Peter Schiff admits you can get rich off Bitcoin, but there's a catch
    Mon, 8/07/2024 - 9:24
    Cover image via youtu.be
    Bitcoin (BTC) began the new week on a downward trend, trading at $54,404. Over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency's minimum was $54,481, and its maximum reached $58,371. Since the start of the month, Bitcoin has declined by over 11%.

    Crypto skeptic Peter Schiff noted that recent trading patterns and ETF inflows suggest that experienced investors are selling BTC on the spot market, while less experienced investors are purchasing it through ETFs. He implied that whales have strategically positioned ETF investors to bear the brunt of potential losses.

    Despite this, Schiff still pointed out that many people who profited from Bitcoin did so more by luck than by skill.

    What's up with Bitcoin ETFs?

    Last trading day, on July 5, Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of over $143 million. Most of this came from Fidelity Investments, whose FBTC received $117.4 million. This fund now has $9.65 billion in assets, making it the third-largest Bitcoin ETF in the U.S.

    Bitwise's BITB received over $30 million, with almost $2.1 billion in assets. VanEck’s HODL took in $12.8 million and holds nearly $600 million in assets.

    Other Bitcoin ETFs, including those from BlackRock, Franklin Templeton and Valkyrie Digital Assets, reported no significant changes in inflows or outflows.

    As things stand, fear, uncertainty, doubt and greed continue to influence market sentiment around Bitcoin ETFs and other crypto investment products.

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

