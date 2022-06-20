Minima Joins MobilityXlab Program for Communication and Vehicle-to-Vehicle Start-ups

Minima, unique blockchain protocol that can work with smartphones as its nodes, joins MobilityXlab program
Minima Joins MobilityXlab Program for Communication and Vehicle-to-Vehicle Start-ups
Minima, an eccentric mobile-first blockchain project focused on real-world adoption of distributed solutions, joins the elite club of start-ups enlisted for MobilityXlab's communications initiative.

Minima joins MobilityXlab program endorsed by Volvo

According to the statement shared by the Minima team, it is named among 11 global start-ups chosen to create new-gen communications solutions for vehicle-to-vehicle communication.

This program is supported by world-leading industrial teams such as CEVT, Ericsson, Polestar, Veoneer, Volvo Cars, Volvo Group and Zenseact. To be included in the program, every start-up needs to be approved by at least two partners after sharing its proof-of-concept and technical details.

Minima is set to fuel a decentralized global network of devices and cars acting as autonomous economic units. Minima will guarantee the security of the network and the integrity of its data structures.

Hugo Feiler, CEO at Minima, shared that he is excited by the opportunity to participate in this program and demonstrate the latest developments of peer-to-peer IoT products:

We're thrilled to be part of the MobilityXlab program and can't wait to demonstrate the benefits of a truly decentralised network for mobility more broadly, and vehicle-to-vehicle communication in particular. When each car is a fully sovereign, functional node on the network, communication between them becomes more secure and resilient which we believe to be crucial for any future that involves autonomous vehicles.

Collaboration to kick off in August

Katarina Brud, director of MobilityXlab, highlights the importance of collaboration between all elements of the program required to push the barriers of progress:

To keep up with the rapid pace of innovation and technology development, companies can't rely on doing it on their own anymore. Our role is to foster access to a productive collaboration network for all parts involved.

As per the roadmap shared, Minima will start contributing to MobilityXlab products in August 2022. Its nodes ecosystem will provide a reliable technical basis for rapid and cheap vehicle-to-vehicle communication.

Minima Blockchain Accomplishes 7,000 Node Milestone Ahead of Mainnet Release

As covered by U.Today previously, Minima's technical design allows users to turn smartphones into blockchain nodes. After a $6.5 million funding round, it accomplished the 7,000 node milestone in Q4, 2021.

