Minima Blockchain Accomplishes 7,000 Node Milestone Ahead of Mainnet Release

News
Mon, 11/15/2021 - 17:00
article image
Vladislav Sopov
First-ever mobile blockchain network now boasts more than half of Bitcoin's node count
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Minima is a pioneering blockchain platform focused on utilizing mobile devices as full node hardware. Its team accomplished a formidable milestone in terms of decentralization.

Minima now has 7,000 nodes (Bitcoin has 11,200!)

Minima Network, a completely decentralized mobile-first protocol for blockchain transactions, has surpassed the milestone of 7,000 nodes.

As per the statement from its team, this number is equal to 62.5% of what Bitcoin (BTC) has accomplished in 12 years in terms of net quantity of nodes.

This achievement became possible due to the revolutionary consensus utilized by Minima. The blockchain leverages Transactional Proof-of-Work (TPoW) consensus: crypto enthusiasts can run its nodes on mobile devices.

In Minima, a mobile device (smartphone or laptop) acts as both validator and block producer, which ensures censorship-resistance of this consensus.

Minima launched incentive program ahead of mainnet launch

Within this consensus, Minima blockchain strives to become the most decentralized blockchain network of the entire Web3 segment. Its node software can be downloaded on Android-based mobile devices as well as on PC, Mac and Linux devices.

To accelerate its community management, Minima introduces an incentive program. Users can earn rewards on their accounts for the development and testing of decentralized applications on Minima.

Hugo Feiler, CEO of Minima, stresses the importance of the milestone for the upcoming mainnet release of Minima:

Minima believes that everyone should be able to run a Complete node, to ensure the network remains completely decentralized, now and into the future. For this reason, I'm excited to announce 7,000 Complete nodes today, the first major milestone on our journey towards a million nodes. We are grateful to our community of early users and testers, who are making our Mainnet launch in 2022 a reality.

As covered by U.Today previously, Minima recently completed its Series A funding round.

article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

11/15/2021 - 17:00
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
