Disney Looking to Hire NFT Expert

Entertainment giant Disney is seeking to hire a business development manager who will help to lead its foray into the red-hot non-fungible token (NFT) space, according to a job posting published earlier this week:

You will help lead Disney's efforts in the NFT space including monitoring the evolving marketplace, setting category strategy, and managing key partners.

Whoever is hired for the aforementioned position will be responsible for “monitoring the evolving marketplace,” strategizing new business opportunities and negotiating key partnerships.



The Burbank, California-headquartered company is specifically looking for a business manager with expertise in the NFT sector.



Former Disney CEO Bob Iger recently told The New York Times that there would be an explosion in the popularity of NFTs, claiming that things don’t necessarily have to be physical in this day and age:

And as long as that meaning can be essentially substantiated in a blockchain, I think you're going to see an explosion of things being created, traded, collected in NFTs.

Iger, however, voiced his concerns about rampant piracy within the NFT space.