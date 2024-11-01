Advertisement
    MicroStrategy's Saylor Reveals Expected Bitcoin (BTC) Investment Profits

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    MicroStrategy has big plans for digital gold
    Fri, 1/11/2024 - 11:37
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Michael Saylor, the leader of MicroStrategy, has unveiled fresh information about MicroStrategy's approach to Bitcoin investing, demonstrating the firm's dedication to using Bitcoin as its main asset for long-term profits. Saylor recently presented MicroStrategy's versatile strategy for optimizing returns on its Bitcoin holdings, which combines market responsiveness, smart leverage and acquisition

    A fundamental component of MicroStrategy's approach is its commitment to ongoing Bitcoin accumulation regardless of market fluctuations. In an effort to take advantage of Bitcoin's potential as a digital reserve asset, the company has demonstrated its intention to buy and hold BTC indefinitely. 

    With the acquisition of more than 252,000 Bitcoin, MicroStrategy has successfully established itself as one of the largest institutional Bitcoin holders, with a current market value of about $18 billion. MicroStrategy uses leverage by issuing securities like bonds and convertible notes in order to optimize returns on its Bitcoin portfolio. As a result, the company can purchase Bitcoin using debt instead of selling equity, maintaining shareholder value. 

    According to the presentation charts, the strategy has produced extraordinary returns, outperforming even the best-performing tech stocks in recent years in terms of annualized performance, as well as more conventional assets like gold and real estate. The plan also calls for managing Bitcoin reserves in a manner consistent with more general macroeconomic patterns like inflation and changes in the market brought about by technology. 

    Saylor underscored that MicroStrategy aims to gradually increase the Bitcoin yield with a steady rise of 6-10% in the coming years. By increasing its Bitcoin holdings in relation to its outstanding shares, the company has been able to increase shareholder value, as evidenced by this yield, a key performance indicator. 

    Saylor has put MicroStrategy in a position to not only protect capital but also to possibly revolutionize corporate treasury management by establishing a new benchmark for institutional investment in digital assets through this methodical data-driven approach.

    #Bitcoin #MicroStrategy #Michael Saylor
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

