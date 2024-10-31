Advertisement
AD

    Prominent Tesla Short-Seller Issues Major MicroStrategy Warning

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Mark Spiegel, portfolio manager at Stanphyl Capital Partners, believes that Michael Saylor could face the fate of the Hunt brothers
    Thu, 31/10/2024 - 17:53
    Prominent Tesla Short-Seller Issues Major MicroStrategy Warning
    Cover image via stock.adobe.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Hedge fund manager Mark Spiegel, who is best known as a major Tesla short-seller, has issued a bearish warning about high-flying business intelligence firm MicroStrategy. 

    Advertisement

    In a Thursday social media post, Spiegel opined that Michael Saylor, the charismatic co-founder of MicroStrategy, is "like the Hunt Brothers in the silver market." 

    "One day he's going to want to unload all the Bitcoin and realize that he was 'the market,'" Spiegel warned. 

    HOT Stories
    XRP Skyrockets 125,127% in 24 Hours in Abnormal Liquidation Imbalance
    Satoshi Nakamoto Mystery Takes New Turn in Bitstamp's Tweet
    'Thank You, Satoshi': Michael Saylor Reveals Epic $21 Billion Move
    Cardano Rolls out Major Node Update in Anticipation of Chang 2: Details

    Nelson Bunker Hunt, the eldest son of oil tycoon H.L. Hunt, famously tried to corner the silver market together with his two brothers (William Herbert Hunt and Lamar Hunt). 

    Advertisement

    Related
    Japanese MicroStrategy Becomes One of Largest Corporate Bitcoin Holders in Asia
    Mon, 10/28/2024 - 05:29
    Japanese MicroStrategy Becomes One of Largest Corporate Bitcoin Holders in Asia
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    With the help of wealthy Saudi Arabian sheiks and other lenders, Hunt started buying the precious metal in droves. By January 1980, the Hunt brothers already owned 150 million ounces of silver. Back then, the price of the commodity surged to $52 per troy ounce. They ended up controlling the majority of the privately held supply of silver. 

    However, speculators soon started taking their profit in silver after the gold price crashed. Banks that were helping speculators get on the hype train ended up calling in the loans due to President Jimmy Carter launching a credit squeeze. 

    The price of silver then collapsed on "Black Thursday" (March 27, 1980), with the Hunt syndicate losing as much as $2 billion in a single day. 

    After facing various lawsuits, the Hunt brothers ended up declaring bankruptcy in 1988.

    As reported by U.Today, MicroStrategy recently announced that it plans to raise $42 billion in order to buy more Bitcoin. 

    As part of its ambitious fundraising goal, MicroStrategy is going to sell as much as $21 billion in shares, taking a page out of Tesla's playbook. 

    Many Bitcoiners view this as a bullish development, but there are also some concerns about MicroStrategy making broader corporate adoption less attractive due to its massive holdings. 

    #Bitcoin News #MicroStrategy News #Tesla News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 31, 2024 - 16:21
    Zeberg: Bitcoin Might Hit $123K
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Oct 31, 2024 - 15:58
    Key Fed Inflation Rate Released, Here's Crypto's Reaction
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Serotonin Continues Global Expansion with the Opening of Serotonin Hong Kong
    Mawari Announces Node Sale to Bring Immersive Content to the World
    Nexo Unveils Strategic Rebrand as a Premier Digital Assets Wealth Platform
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Prominent Tesla Short-Seller Issues Major MicroStrategy Warning
    Zeberg: Bitcoin Might Hit $123K
    Key Fed Inflation Rate Released, Here's Crypto's Reaction
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD