Advertisement
AD

    Meme Coin BITCOIN Collapses by 52%

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    The largest holder of the meme coin has triggered a 52% price drop
    Fri, 1/11/2024 - 7:46
    Meme Coin BITCOIN Collapses by 52%
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to data provided by cryptocurrency analytics firm Lookonchain, HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (BITCOIN) meme coin recently collapsed by 52% due to the largest holder selling a total of 24 million tokens for $5.24 million.

    Advertisement

    After paring some losses, the meme coin is currently trading at $0.22, according to CoinMarketCap data. Earlier today, it was trading at as low as $0.167.

    Its trading volume has spiked to $29.5 million over the past 24 hours, recording a 408% increase. 

    HOT Stories
    Trading Legend Peter Brandt Issues Grim 38% Crash Ethereum Price Prediction
    Meme Coin BITCOIN Collapses by 52%
    SEC v. Ripple: Major Date Announced by Court
    Solana (SOL) To Reach $200 in November if This Continues, Key Reason Why Shiba Inu (SHIB) is Not in Bull Market, Bitcoin (BTC) All-Time High Is Almost In, But What's Next?

    Related
    One Simple Reason Retail Still Buys Meme Coins
    Sat, 10/26/2024 - 14:30
    One Simple Reason Retail Still Buys Meme Coins
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov

    Advertisement

    The market cap of the meme cryptocurrency stands at $223 million following the recent plunge.

    The meme token, which combines various pop culture icons, is supposed to encourage the creation of fresh entertainment content. The cryptocurrency has managed to grow a significant community. However, there are concerns about centralized ownership. 

    BITCOIN serves as the native token of the ecosystem. Its maximum supply is limited to a total of 1 million tokens. 

    The whale who plunged the price of the concurrency spent a total of 29.92 ETH ($54,000) in order to purchase a total of 54.8 million tokens. After conducting the massive sale, the whale in question made a profit of $3.51 million. 

    Related
    Dogecoin (DOGE) to Moon? Major Meme Coin on Verge of Parabolic Bull Run
    Wed, 10/30/2024 - 14:08
    Dogecoin (DOGE) to Moon? Major Meme Coin on Verge of Parabolic Bull Run
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Despite the price drop, some community members believe that the recent sale is a welcome development for the community since it will likely make the token less centralized. 

    The cryptocurrency is currently available on such trading platforms as Gate.io and MEXC.

    BITCOIN is competing with such mid-cap cryptocurrencies as Dogs (DOGS) and CorgiAI (CORGIAI).  

    The ERC-20 token is down more than 40% from its all-time high of $0.3768 that was reached 19 days ago. 

    #Meme Cryptocurrencies
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 1, 2024 - 8:58
    Trading Legend Peter Brandt Issues Grim 38% Crash Ethereum Price Prediction
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Nov 1, 2024 - 8:11
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Golden Cross Denied: Details
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Flipster Partners with BNB Chain for Fee-Free Withdrawals
    Mc Pitbull (MCPB) Launches Black Friday Bonuses During Cryptocurrency Presale
    Serotonin Continues Global Expansion with the Opening of Serotonin Hong Kong
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Trading Legend Peter Brandt Issues Grim 38% Crash Ethereum Price Prediction
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Golden Cross Denied: Details
    Meme Coin BITCOIN Collapses by 52%
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD