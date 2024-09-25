    Michael Saylor Weighs in On BlackRock's Ultra-Bullish Bitcoin Statement

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Vocal Bitcoin evangelist Michael Saylor highlights BlackRock's recent praise of BTC
    Wed, 25/09/2024 - 8:41
    Michael Saylor Weighs in On BlackRock's Ultra-Bullish Bitcoin Statement
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Michael Saylor, eager Bitcoin proponent and cofounder of MicroStrategy business software giant, has published a tweet to support the recent statement made by BlackRock about Bitcoin that made ripples across the cryptocurrency community on Tuesday.

    Saylor issued a supportive comment on what BlackRock’s head of digital assets Robbie Mitchnick said about Bitcoin and its properties during his appearance at Bloomberg Crypto.

    BlackRock exec praises Bitcoin

    Answering the host’s questions about retail investors getting into Bitcoin with its high volatility and questions about the prospects of its further use in the future, Robbie Mitchnick made several bullish statements on the world’s flagship cryptocurrency.

    HOT Stories
    Michael Saylor Weighs in On BlackRock's Ultra-Bullish Bitcoin Statement
    Ethereum ICO Participant Wakes Up After 9 Years of Dormancy
    Bitcoin Pitched as Risk-Off Asset by BlackRock Exec
    Bitcoin (BTC) Golden Cross Coming, Ethereum (ETH) Reclaims Bullish Trend, Binance Coin (BNB) Breaks 65-Day Resistance

    Mitchnick stated that BlackRock thinks about Bitcoin as an emerging global monetary alternative and “a scarce, global, decentralized, non-sovereign asset.” It has no risk tied to any particular country, and it is becoming particularly popular amid growing concerns about extensive money printing, fiat currency debasement and escalating political, fiscal and sustainability challenges not only in the United States but in other countries as well.

    Advertisement

    “That resonates with a lot of investors,” Mitchnick pointed out. Besides, he added, Bitcoin combines the properties of both risk-on and risk-off assets. He added that every year, two or three things happen that impact the fundamental value of Bitcoin, and this year, he believes, there were four. However, he believes that what is happening in the equities and jobs markets now has no connection to Bitcoin.

    As a reminder, this year, among the key Bitcoin price drivers have been the fourth Bitcoin halving and the approval of the spot Bitcoin ETFs granted by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

    Last week, BlackRock also gained the approval of its Bitcoin options from the SEC. This milestone was largely celebrated by the cryptocurrency community.

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC) BlackRock Victory Commented on by Top Bitcoiner Angel Investor
    Sat, 09/21/2024 - 20:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) BlackRock Victory Commented on by Top Bitcoiner Angel Investor
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    BlackRock ETF absorbs almost $100 million

    After a short period of zero inflows, BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin ETF again began absorbing funds. According to analytics account @spotonchain, on Sept. 24, BlackRock’s IBIT consumed $98.9 million. That was BlackRock’s second consecutive day of positive netflows.

    It surpassed the rest of the Bitcoin-based ETFs, with Bitwise, Fidelity and Grayscale lagging behind with $17.4 million, $16.8 million and a marginal $2.9 million of inflows. The other Bitcoin ETFs saw zero inflows from the market.

    In total, $136 million went into the spot BTC funds on Tuesday.

    #Michael Saylor #Bitcoin #BlackRock #Spot Bitcoin ETF
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 25, 2024 - 8:34
    Ethereum ICO Participant Wakes Up After 9 Years of Dormancy
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Sep 25, 2024 - 8:34
    Bitcoin (BTC) Flashes 'Head and Shoulders': $90,000 Incoming?
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    News
    Sep 11, 2024 - 10:26
    U.Today Becomes Third Most-Visited Crypto Website in World, Similarweb Says
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Aug 31, 2024 - 11:00
    Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rebound in September?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    European Gaming Congress 2024 Final Agenda Revealed
    Unlocking Brand Power: The Global Hub for Ad Tech, Mar Tech & Influencer Marketing
    Valhalla Partners with Alliance as Official Esports Partner, Expanding Web3 Gaming Horizons
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Michael Saylor Weighs in On BlackRock's Ultra-Bullish Bitcoin Statement
    Ethereum ICO Participant Wakes Up After 9 Years of Dormancy
    Bitcoin (BTC) Flashes 'Head and Shoulders': $90,000 Incoming?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD