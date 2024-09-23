    Michael Saylor Issues Epic Bitcoin Prediction Using Just 2 Words

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Bitcoin eyes big test at $63,000 as MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor issues epic prediction
    Mon, 23/09/2024 - 15:27
    Michael Saylor Issues Epic Bitcoin Prediction Using Just 2 Words
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    American businessman, entrepreneur and CEO of MicroStrategy Michael Saylor, known as a fierce supporter of Bitcoin (BTC), came to the public with a new post on the major cryptocurrency. 

    Advertisement

    It is worth remarking that Saylor often erupts the public space with posts focused on Bitcoin. Sometimes they seem delusional, sometimes funny, but overall they reflect the vision Saylor has for cryptocurrency. 

    Related
    Bitcoin Historical Trend Foreshadows Epic Rally in Q4: Details
    Mon, 09/23/2024 - 12:04
    Bitcoin Historical Trend Foreshadows Epic Rally in Q4: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    Michael Saylor Issues Epic Bitcoin Prediction Using Just 2 Words
    Ripple Prepares for Stablecoin Launch With New Burns
    XRP Fails to Hold Above Key Level. Does It Matter?
    Will Bitcoin (BTC) $70,000 Attempt Fail? Massive XRP Triangle Breakthrough is Here, Ethereum (ETH) Bullish Dynamic is Fading

    This time was no different, as the MicroStrategy CEO delivered a "Going Higher" comment, accompanied by an AI-generated image of him surrounded by mountains. It was very Michael Saylor-like, to say the least.

    Advertisement

    Meanwhile, the price of Bitcoin started the new week with a reddening of its quotes. After the last two weeks in which BTC gained 16%, Monday opened with the cryptocurrency down 0.41%. 

    Bitcoin (BTC) price outlook

    Looking at the daily price chart, we can also see that Bitcoin's quotes have encountered a 200-day simple moving average at $63,950, which is a key level that serves as both strong resistance and support. That said, Michael Saylor's recent post came right in the middle of a crucial moment for Bitcoin and the crypto market in general.

    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    If the 200 SMA is successfully breached, we could see a quick rise to $65,000 per BTC, where another strong resistance level is located. If Bitcoin fails here, it could fall to the $60,000 area, where its fate will continue to be decided by buyers and sellers.

    Related
    Charles Hoskinson Reacts to Cardano-Bitcoin Correlation Update
    Mon, 09/23/2024 - 11:00
    Charles Hoskinson Reacts to Cardano-Bitcoin Correlation Update
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    Saylor's enthusiasm is understandable given that MicroStrategy holds 252,220 BTC. However, it is not clear if it is really "going higher" right now.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Michael Saylor #Bitcoin Price
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 23, 2024 - 15:11
    XRP Dwarfs Cardano, Ethereum by Weekly Institutional Inflows
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Sep 23, 2024 - 14:53
    Crypto Flows Top $321 Million, BTC, ETH and XRP Stun Market
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    News
    Sep 23, 2024 - 15:27
    Michael Saylor Issues Epic Bitcoin Prediction Using Just 2 Words
    BitcoinBitcoin NewsMichael SaylorBitcoin Price
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Sep 23, 2024 - 15:11
    XRP Dwarfs Cardano, Ethereum by Weekly Institutional Inflows
    Bitcoin NewsEthereumXRP
    article image Yuri Molchan
    News
    Sep 23, 2024 - 14:53
    Crypto Flows Top $321 Million, BTC, ETH and XRP Stun Market
    Bitcoin EthereumXRP
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Sep 23, 2024 - 14:26
    Next Major Solana (SOL) Price Target Revealed by Analyst
    Solana
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Sep 23, 2024 - 14:16
    Dogecoin Rockets 926% in Bullish Whale Activity: What About DOGE Price?
    DogecoinDogecoin NewsMemecoin News
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Truegems: A Newly Launched NFT Platform on Flare Network
    Ex-Co-Founder of Hamster Kombat Unleashes New Game-Changing Hard Fork: Meet Hamster Cash
    TRON vs Ethereum: Justin Sun Teases Interest in Fighting Vitalik Buterin at Crypto Fight Night
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Michael Saylor Issues Epic Bitcoin Prediction Using Just 2 Words
    XRP Dwarfs Cardano, Ethereum by Weekly Institutional Inflows
    Crypto Flows Top $321 Million, BTC, ETH and XRP Stun Market
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD