Michael Saylor Issues Epic Bitcoin Prediction Using Just 2 Words

American businessman, entrepreneur and CEO of MicroStrategy Michael Saylor, known as a fierce supporter of Bitcoin (BTC), came to the public with a new post on the major cryptocurrency.

It is worth remarking that Saylor often erupts the public space with posts focused on Bitcoin. Sometimes they seem delusional, sometimes funny, but overall they reflect the vision Saylor has for cryptocurrency.

This time was no different, as the MicroStrategy CEO delivered a "Going Higher" comment, accompanied by an AI-generated image of him surrounded by mountains. It was very Michael Saylor-like, to say the least.

Meanwhile, the price of Bitcoin started the new week with a reddening of its quotes. After the last two weeks in which BTC gained 16%, Monday opened with the cryptocurrency down 0.41%.

Bitcoin (BTC) price outlook

Looking at the daily price chart, we can also see that Bitcoin's quotes have encountered a 200-day simple moving average at $63,950, which is a key level that serves as both strong resistance and support. That said, Michael Saylor's recent post came right in the middle of a crucial moment for Bitcoin and the crypto market in general.

If the 200 SMA is successfully breached, we could see a quick rise to $65,000 per BTC, where another strong resistance level is located. If Bitcoin fails here, it could fall to the $60,000 area, where its fate will continue to be decided by buyers and sellers.

Saylor's enthusiasm is understandable given that MicroStrategy holds 252,220 BTC. However, it is not clear if it is really "going higher" right now.