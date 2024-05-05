Michael Saylor Unveils Crucial Bitcoin Statement as Price Recovers

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

As of today Sunday afternoon, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) is trading in slight negative territory, quoting at $63,700. However, during the past week, we can state that the price of the main cryptocurrency grew by almost 1%.

Advertisement

Delving deeper into the BTC price chart we can see that from the week's lows of $56,552 to the highs of $64,734 Bitcoin has climbed 14.3%. That's a pretty solid result for an asset whose capitalization exceeds $1.25 trillion.

BTC to USD by CoinMarketCap

In the midst of these market movements, Michael Saylor, a prominent advocate for cryptocurrency, made a significant statement titled "Bitcoin Emerges." The statement, characteristic of Saylor's consistent support for the cryptocurrency, signals a notable moment in Bitcoin's ongoing narrative.

MicroStrategy's macro steps

In addition to Saylor's announcement, MicroStrategy, the company headed by him, introduced a new development known as MicroStrategy Orange earlier this week. This open-source decentralized identity protocol utilizes Bitcoin's Segregated Witness capabilities, enabling efficient storage of DID-related data with minimal size and content restrictions.

"As those other crypto assets fail.., those crypto users are going to move to another crypto network: Bitcoin. Bitcoin will be around for the long run. It will be around long after those other brands fail."

-@saylor #Bitcoin #BitcoinforCorporations — MicroStrategy (@MicroStrategy) May 2, 2024

Regarding MicroStrategy's Bitcoin holdings, the company revealed impressive figures in its latest earnings report. With 214,400 BTC valued at more than $7.5 billion, the company continues to assert its position as a major BTC holder.

Notably, the company boosted its holdings by acquiring an additional 122 BTC for $7.8 million in April, further strengthening its cryptocurrency reserves. Despite a 5% decline in revenue year-over-year, totaling $115 million, MicroStrategy remains focused in its Bitcoin-focused approach.