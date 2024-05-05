Advertisement
AD

    Michael Saylor Unveils Crucial Bitcoin Statement as Price Recovers

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Bitcoin's price rebound coincides with significant statement from Michael Saylor
    Sun, 5/05/2024 - 13:21
    Michael Saylor Unveils Crucial Bitcoin Statement as Price Recovers
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    As of today Sunday afternoon, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) is trading in slight negative territory, quoting at $63,700. However, during the past week, we can state that the price of the main cryptocurrency grew by almost 1%.

    Advertisement

    Delving deeper into the BTC price chart we can see that from the week's lows of $56,552 to the highs of $64,734 Bitcoin has climbed 14.3%. That's a pretty solid result for an asset whose capitalization exceeds $1.25 trillion.

    ""
    BTC to USD by CoinMarketCap

    Related
    Stablecoins on Verge of Beating Visa in Volume: How Will It Affect Bitcoin?

    In the midst of these market movements, Michael Saylor, a prominent advocate for cryptocurrency, made a significant statement titled "Bitcoin Emerges." The statement, characteristic of Saylor's consistent support for the cryptocurrency, signals a notable moment in Bitcoin's ongoing narrative.

    MicroStrategy's macro steps

    In addition to Saylor's announcement, MicroStrategy, the company headed by him, introduced a new development known as MicroStrategy Orange earlier this week. This open-source decentralized identity protocol utilizes Bitcoin's Segregated Witness capabilities, enabling efficient storage of DID-related data with minimal size and content restrictions.

    Regarding MicroStrategy's Bitcoin holdings, the company revealed impressive figures in its latest earnings report. With 214,400 BTC valued at more than $7.5 billion, the company continues to assert its position as a major BTC holder.

    Related
    Solana-Based Dogwifhat and Dogecoin Pare Gains as Bitcoin Struggles to Reclaim $64K

    Notably, the company boosted its holdings by acquiring an additional 122 BTC for $7.8 million in April, further strengthening its cryptocurrency reserves. Despite a 5% decline in revenue year-over-year, totaling $115 million, MicroStrategy remains focused in its Bitcoin-focused approach.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin Price #Bitcoin News #Michael Saylor #MicroStrategy News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image Stablecoins on Verge of Beating Visa in Volume: How Will It Affect Bitcoin?
    2024/05/05 13:17
    Stablecoins on Verge of Beating Visa in Volume: How Will It Affect Bitcoin?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Solana-Based Dogwifhat and Dogecoin Pare Gains as Bitcoin Struggles to Reclaim $64K
    2024/05/05 13:17
    Solana-Based Dogwifhat and Dogecoin Pare Gains as Bitcoin Struggles to Reclaim $64K
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Cardano Creator Puts End to Ripple and XRP Question
    2024/05/05 13:17
    Cardano Creator Puts End to Ripple and XRP Question
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ChainIntellect Launches HAIN Cryptocurrency Presale
    Advanced Incentive Programs and Interaction Possibilities: VFIN Changes the Way We Perceive Crypto Trading
    Digital Transformation Summit Set to Illuminate Dubai's Innovation Landscape
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Michael Saylor Unveils Crucial Bitcoin Statement as Price Recovers
    Stablecoins on Verge of Beating Visa in Volume: How Will It Affect Bitcoin?
    Solana-Based Dogwifhat and Dogecoin Pare Gains as Bitcoin Struggles to Reclaim $64K
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD