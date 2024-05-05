Advertisement
AD

    Stablecoins on Verge of Beating Visa in Volume: How Will It Affect Bitcoin?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Stablecoins gaining more volume and might beat Visa, but there's catch
    Sun, 5/05/2024 - 12:36
    Stablecoins on Verge of Beating Visa in Volume: How Will It Affect Bitcoin?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The rise of stablecoins has been nothing short of meteoric since 2017, with recent projections suggesting that they are set to surpass Visa in total payments volume (TPV) by the second quarter of 2024. This anticipated milestone underscores the significant role that stablecoins are beginning to play in the global payments landscape, particularly within the realm of cryptocurrency trading.

    Advertisement

    While Visa has long been a benchmark for measuring payment volumes, stablecoins are rapidly closing the gap, thanks in large part to their increasing use as a primary medium for trading cryptocurrencies. Data shows that nearly 90% of stablecoin transactions are tied to trading activities, including a notable portion that is attributed to wash trading — a practice that inflates trade volumes through repeated and coordinated buying and selling.

    The predominant use of stablecoins in the crypto trading sector might make the comparison of their volume with traditional payment networks like Visa incorrect, since it primarily facilitates retail and commercial transactions. According to a blog post from Visa, the utility of stablecoins is currently concentrated in the crypto ecosystem, specifically for facilitating quick and seamless transitions in and out of different cryptocurrencies.

    Related
    Ripple CEO: XRP, ETH Not Securities, Fox Business Anchor Highlights

    Despite this, the sheer volume of transactions facilitated by stablecoins is impressive. Currently, stablecoins are handling $265 billion in volume with an active user base of 27.5 million monthly active users (MAUs). This averages out to approximately $9,600 per MAU.

    The market cap of Tether stands at $110.86 billion, reflecting the substantial growth of the market. This growing reliance on stablecoins, despite their primary use in trading, signals potential broader acceptance and integration into mainstream financial systems in the future.

    #VISA
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    related image Solana-Based Dogwifhat and Dogecoin Pare Gains as Bitcoin Struggles to Reclaim $64K
    2024/05/05 12:31
    Solana-Based Dogwifhat and Dogecoin Pare Gains as Bitcoin Struggles to Reclaim $64K
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Cardano Creator Puts End to Ripple and XRP Question
    2024/05/05 12:31
    Cardano Creator Puts End to Ripple and XRP Question
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Mysterious Trillion PEPE Withdrawal Raises Questions About Insiders
    2024/05/05 12:31
    Mysterious Trillion PEPE Withdrawal Raises Questions About Insiders
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ChainIntellect Launches HAIN Cryptocurrency Presale
    Advanced Incentive Programs and Interaction Possibilities: VFIN Changes the Way We Perceive Crypto Trading
    Digital Transformation Summit Set to Illuminate Dubai's Innovation Landscape
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Stablecoins on Verge of Beating Visa in Volume: How Will It Affect Bitcoin?
    Solana-Based Dogwifhat and Dogecoin Pare Gains as Bitcoin Struggles to Reclaim $64K
    Cardano Creator Puts End to Ripple and XRP Question
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD