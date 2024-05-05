Stablecoins on Verge of Beating Visa in Volume: How Will It Affect Bitcoin?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The rise of stablecoins has been nothing short of meteoric since 2017, with recent projections suggesting that they are set to surpass Visa in total payments volume (TPV) by the second quarter of 2024. This anticipated milestone underscores the significant role that stablecoins are beginning to play in the global payments landscape, particularly within the realm of cryptocurrency trading.

While Visa has long been a benchmark for measuring payment volumes, stablecoins are rapidly closing the gap, thanks in large part to their increasing use as a primary medium for trading cryptocurrencies. Data shows that nearly 90% of stablecoin transactions are tied to trading activities, including a notable portion that is attributed to wash trading — a practice that inflates trade volumes through repeated and coordinated buying and selling.

The predominant use of stablecoins in the crypto trading sector might make the comparison of their volume with traditional payment networks like Visa incorrect, since it primarily facilitates retail and commercial transactions. According to a blog post from Visa, the utility of stablecoins is currently concentrated in the crypto ecosystem, specifically for facilitating quick and seamless transitions in and out of different cryptocurrencies.

Despite this, the sheer volume of transactions facilitated by stablecoins is impressive. Currently, stablecoins are handling $265 billion in volume with an active user base of 27.5 million monthly active users (MAUs). This averages out to approximately $9,600 per MAU.

The market cap of Tether stands at $110.86 billion, reflecting the substantial growth of the market. This growing reliance on stablecoins, despite their primary use in trading, signals potential broader acceptance and integration into mainstream financial systems in the future.