    Solana-Based Dogwifhat and Dogecoin Pare Gains as Bitcoin Struggles to Reclaim $64K

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Meme coins are among biggest laggards over past 24 hours
    Sun, 5/05/2024 - 12:15
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Contents
    Some of the major meme coins have pared their gains, struggling to maintain their momentum, according to CoinGecko data.

    At press time, Dogecoin (DOGE) is the only major cryptocurrency in the red, adding more than 1.5% over the past 24 hours.

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) is also in the red, losing 3% over the past 24 hours.

    Dogwifhat, a Solana-based upstart, is down more than 3% despite previously recording a double-digit gain.

    Bonk, another Solana-based cryptocurrency, is the worst performer among the leading altcoins, losing more than 8%.

    Greed returns to market

    According to the "Fear and Greed" index, the market is once again dominated by greed.

    Yet, this excitement might be premature given that Bitcoin is still struggling to surpass the $64,000 level.

    The significant sentiment shift comes after the leading cryptocurrency succumbed to "fear" following a massive drop to the $56,000 level last week.

    Top performers

    With Bitcoin being in consolidation mode, other major cryptocurrencies are also struggling to post significant gains.

    However, there are still some outliers. Monero (XM) and Avalanche (AVAX) are both up by almost 3%.

    Algorand (ALDO) and NEAR Protocol (NEAR) are also in the green despite being named as unregistered securities in the recent class action lawsuit against Coinbase.

    #Dogecoin News #Solana News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

