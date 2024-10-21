Michael Saylor Triggers BTC Community with "Paranoid Crypto Anarchist" Statement

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Michael Saylor, founder of MicroStrategy, shared a link to a fresh interview of his. One curious statement he made about BTC owners who prefer to keep their private keys to themselves over lack of trust in the government drew the attention of the crypto community since, in this statement, Saylor was somewhat critical of them.

Saylor's Bitcoin interview

In the tweet that accompanies the link to the interview, Saylor states that this conversation addresses “popular myths and risks that hinder Bitcoin adoption.” The host of the conversation was YouTuber Madison Reidy, who interviews experts on financial markets.

This conversation addresses popular myths & risks that hinder #Bitcoin adoption, explains why Bitcoin is the superior digital asset, capital asset, and store of value, and advocates for universal recognition of Bitcoin as sound, clean, digital money essential for human progress. https://t.co/1km8VmoLha — Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) October 21, 2024

Extracts of this interview have been separately published on X by other crypto enthusiasts. One of the statements that caught the attention of the Bitcoin community was the statement made by MicroStrategy’s Saylor about those who prefer self-custody to hedge funds like BlackRock.

Advertisement

Madison Reidy’s question about this was if there are any risks posed on those people who prefer to hold Bitcoin with custodians and whether it increases the risks of having their Bitcoin confiscated and seized by the U.S. government in the future. Here, she made a historical reference to the Great Depression, when the government confiscated gold from wealthy American citizens.

In 1933, during the Depression, President Roosevelt announced that gold holders should turn their gold bullion and coins in and get $20.67 per ounce in return. Back then, the U.S. dollar was on the gold standard, and after collecting the gold, Roosevelt raised the price per ounce to $35. The gold inflow from holders and the printing of dollars that followed was one of the radical measures that allowed the U.S. to steer out of the Depression.

"Paranoid crypto anarchists" who hold Bitcoin

Saylor stated that “when Bitcoin is held by a bunch of crypto anarchists, who aren’t regulated entities, who don’t acknowledge government or don’t acknowledge taxes, or don’t acknowledge reporting requirements, that increases the risk of seizure.”

Saylor thinks you are a paranoid crypto anarchist if you hold your own keys and don't trust the government. 😏 pic.twitter.com/6owj7LzrdM — Adam Simecka (@AdamSimecka) October 20, 2024

Saylor claimed that only “paranoid Bitcoin anarchists” fear that Bitcoin can be seized from them, and he claimed that gold was not seized in 1933 but turned in voluntarily. Since the U.S. is not on the Bitcoin standard, he said, there is nothing to be afraid of.

The community was stunned by these words, reacting strongly in the comments.