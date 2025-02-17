Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Michael Saylor Reveals Ultimate Bitcoin Guide With 21 Rules for True Believers

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 17/02/2025 - 16:22
    Advertisement
    Michael Saylor Reveals Ultimate Bitcoin Guide With 21 Rules for True Believers
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Michael Saylor, the man who needs no introduction in the Bitcoin (BTC) world, has once again shared his perspective on the digital asset that he believes defines the future of money. His latest post, a well-thought-out look at the "21 Rules of Bitcoin," goes deep into the realities of adoption, ownership and the ideology behind it.

    Advertisement

    These rules do not just explain Bitcoin; they attempt to capture its movement, its logic and the mindset required to truly engage with it. According to Saylor, there is a pattern in how people approach Bitcoin: skepticism comes first, then slow realization, followed by eventual acceptance. 

    Related
    Binance Comes Up With Very Unusual Research on Valentine's Day
    Sat, 02/15/2025 - 10:07
    Binance Comes Up With Very Unusual Research on Valentine's Day
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov

    HOT Stories
    Michael Saylor Reveals Ultimate Bitcoin Guide With 21 Rules for True Believers
    Bitcoin (BTC) Hits 4-Year High in Key Metric
    2025 Will Be 'Watershed Year' for Bitcoin, Bitwise CEO Predicts
    XRP Is 'Centralized Controlled Security,' Legendary Angel Investor Says

    Those who understand its value act on it. Those who do not remain critical until they, too, come around. And learning? That never stops, because Bitcoin, as he puts it, is an ever-evolving force that requires continuous understanding.

    Advertisement

    He does not just see Bitcoin as a financial instrument; he sees it as an escape, a way out of conventional economic limitations. It is a system powered by chaos, he says - one where the rules of traditional finance do not apply and where ownership is absolute. 

    Spread Bitcoin with love

    If you hold Bitcoin, it is yours - no middlemen, no centralized control, no arbitrary changes. And the price at which you buy? That, he suggests, is a reflection of when you truly understood its value.

    Saylor warns about risk, reminding people that Bitcoin is an investment that should be approached wisely. Only commit what you can afford to lose, he says, and understand that every decision comes with its own consequences. 

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC) Decouples From S&P 500: Details
    Mon, 02/17/2025 - 13:38
    Bitcoin (BTC) Decouples From S&P 500: Details
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    But for those who take the step, Bitcoin is more than an asset - it is a change of perspective, a lens through which the world’s financial systems can be reevaluated.

    And then there is the deeper transformation. Bitcoin does not change, Saylor argues. You do. Your understanding, your financial habits, your view of value itself - everything adapts once you engage with it. 

    This, more than anything, seems to be the essence of his message: BTC is not just something you buy; it is something you learn to think in. And once you do, there is no going back.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #MicroStrategy #Strategy News #Michael Saylor

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 17, 2025 - 16:17
    Bitcoin to Crash to $80,000? Here Are Potential Scenarios
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Feb 17, 2025 - 16:10
    SEC Sends 'Enormous Message' About XRP, $1.04 Billion Bitcoin Stun Crypto Exchanges, 58,303,050 SHIB Coins Burned Over Week: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    ByValeria Blokhina
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Centralhash Highlights Profitable Opportunities in Bitcoin Cloud Mining
    Key Factors for KAS Miners to Consider in 2025
    Supermoon and Peanut Trade to Host Leading Founders & Investors during ETH Denver 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Michael Saylor Reveals Ultimate Bitcoin Guide With 21 Rules for True Believers
    Bitcoin to Crash to $80,000? Here Are Potential Scenarios
    SEC Sends 'Enormous Message' About XRP, $1.04 Billion Bitcoin Stun Crypto Exchanges, 58,303,050 SHIB Coins Burned Over Week: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD