Michael Saylor Reacts to BTC Price Drop With Urgent Warning

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Amid the current decline in the Bitcoin price, Michael Saylor, the co-founder and chairman of MicroStrategy, has issued a message that has resonated with the crypto community. In a tweet, Saylor wrote, "You do not sell your Bitcoin."

Advertisement

You do not sell your #Bitcoin. — Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) September 6, 2024

Saylor's message comes at a time when some investors may be tempted to sell, with the Crypto Fear and Greed index suggesting that the crypto market is in extreme fear. Given the current market sentiment, panic selling driven by fear and uncertainty may result in hasty asset liquidations, prompting Saylor's warning.

The brief gain in the cryptocurrency markets following Friday's U.S. jobs release was immediately reversed in volatile trading, bringing Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, to its lowest level in a month.

Advertisement

Following the announcement of the jobs data, Bitcoin (BTC) soared above $57,000, only to reverse the gains and fall below $54,000, its lowest level since Aug. 5.

Cryptocurrencies saw mixed price action in early Saturday's trading with Bitcoin down 3% in the last 24 hours to $54,360. Several cryptocurrencies also traded in the red, with Ethereum, Dogecoin and Pepe reporting losses of nearly 4%.

The price movement sparked nearly $292 million in liquidations within the last 24 hours on crypto derivatives markets, as the volatility caught leveraged traders off guard, mostly longs expecting a further price gain, according to CoinGlass data.

What indicators and analysts suggest on BTC price

According to Julio Moreno, head of Research at CryptoQuant, Bitcoin's lackluster performance might be due to a lack of demand growth. He added, "Indeed, demand is declining right now. Basically all valuation metrics are in bearish territory."

CryptoQuant CEO Ki Young Ju in a tweet today noted that Coinbase's Bitcoin spot trading volume dominance has returned to pre-spot ETF levels. For the bull cycle to continue, U.S. demand needs to rebound, Ju added stating, "I expect this in Q4, but I could be wrong. We're mid-cycle and haven't hit the retail bubble yet."

According to crypto analyst Ali Martinez, "The Accumulation Trend Score is nearing 0, indicating that market participants are either distributing or not accumulating Bitcoin at the moment."