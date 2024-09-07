    Michael Saylor Reacts to BTC Price Drop With Urgent Warning

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Saylor's message comes at time when market is in extreme fear
    Sat, 7/09/2024 - 12:30
    Michael Saylor Reacts to BTC Price Drop With Urgent Warning
    Amid the current decline in the Bitcoin price, Michael Saylor, the co-founder and chairman of MicroStrategy, has issued a message that has resonated with the crypto community. In a tweet, Saylor wrote, "You do not sell your Bitcoin."

    Saylor's message comes at a time when some investors may be tempted to sell, with the Crypto Fear and Greed index suggesting that the crypto market is in extreme fear. Given the current market sentiment, panic selling driven by fear and uncertainty may result in hasty asset liquidations, prompting Saylor's warning.

    Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets 87% in Trading Volume
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Makes Important Bitcoin Correction Statement
    Bitcoin's Road Below $50,000: Are You Ready? Here's Why Shiba Inu (SHIB) Can't Wake Up, XRP Breaches Key Support Level

    The brief gain in the cryptocurrency markets following Friday's U.S. jobs release was immediately reversed in volatile trading, bringing Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, to its lowest level in a month.

    Following the announcement of the jobs data, Bitcoin (BTC) soared above $57,000, only to reverse the gains and fall below $54,000, its lowest level since Aug. 5.

    Cryptocurrencies saw mixed price action in early Saturday's trading with Bitcoin down 3% in the last 24 hours to $54,360. Several cryptocurrencies also traded in the red, with Ethereum, Dogecoin and Pepe reporting losses of nearly 4%.

    The price movement sparked nearly $292 million in liquidations within the last 24 hours on crypto derivatives markets, as the volatility caught leveraged traders off guard, mostly longs expecting a further price gain, according to CoinGlass data.

    What indicators and analysts suggest on BTC price

    According to Julio Moreno, head of Research at CryptoQuant, Bitcoin's lackluster performance might be due to a lack of demand growth. He added, "Indeed, demand is declining right now. Basically all valuation metrics are in bearish territory."

    CryptoQuant CEO Ki Young Ju in a tweet today noted that Coinbase's Bitcoin spot trading volume dominance has returned to pre-spot ETF levels. For the bull cycle to continue, U.S. demand needs to rebound, Ju added stating, "I expect this in Q4, but I could be wrong. We're mid-cycle and haven't hit the retail bubble yet."

    According to crypto analyst Ali Martinez, "The Accumulation Trend Score is nearing 0, indicating that market participants are either distributing or not accumulating Bitcoin at the moment."

    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

