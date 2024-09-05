Bitcoin Active Addresses Drop – Cause for Alarm?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a recent analysis, CryptoQuant indicated that the total number of active addresses on the Bitcoin network has hit new lows in 2024, reaching the same level as three years ago, when the price of BTC was quoted at around $45,000.

A decrease in active addresses shows less overall activity on the Bitcoin network, implying that fewer transactions are taking place, which could reflect a lack of interest in using the network at this time.

This lack of interest could impact the price of Bitcoin, correlating with evidence of low trading volumes.

Less network activity often results in less volatility, which can lead to a period of price stability emanating from range trading or consolidation. Bitcoin has traded sideways for about 180 days, with prices ranging from $49,050 and $73,000.

For some investors, a drop in active addresses and price can be interpreted as a buying opportunity, however, this can vary. If the market views the decrease as a sign of weakness or lack of relevance in the current macroeconomic environment, new supports might emerge, thus creating fresh entry points.

Bitcoin price action

Bitcoin price action has stagnated, and investor sentiment has been apathetic over the last six months.

According to Glassnode, a noteworthy shift has occurred in the last three months, with downward pressure increasing and causing the market to endure its most substantial fall of the cycle.

Nonetheless, from a larger perspective, Bitcoin's spot price is trading roughly 22% below its recent ATH of nearly $74,000, indicating a relatively modest fall compared to previous bull market regimes.

Although the average Bitcoin investor is still profitable overall, the short-term holder group is still significantly underwater on their holdings, making them a source of risk currently.

At the time of writing, BTC was up 1.55% in the last 24 hours to $57,148 according to CoinMarketCap data.