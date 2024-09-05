    Bitcoin Active Addresses Drop – Cause for Alarm?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    This metric drop could impact Bitcoin price
    Thu, 5/09/2024 - 14:32
    Bitcoin Active Addresses Drop – Cause for Alarm?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a recent analysis, CryptoQuant indicated that the total number of active addresses on the Bitcoin network has hit new lows in 2024, reaching the same level as three years ago, when the price of BTC was quoted at around $45,000.

    Advertisement

    A decrease in active addresses shows less overall activity on the Bitcoin network, implying that fewer transactions are taking place, which could reflect a lack of interest in using the network at this time.

    This lack of interest could impact the price of Bitcoin, correlating with evidence of low trading volumes.

    Advertisement

    Less network activity often results in less volatility, which can lead to a period of price stability emanating from range trading or consolidation. Bitcoin has traded sideways for about 180 days, with prices ranging from $49,050 and $73,000.

    HOT Stories
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Adds Another Zero: What's Happening?
    Bitcoin Omega Candle Coming: Samson Mow Shows 'Big Short' Michael Burry's Style
    Cardano Creator Issues Crucial Explanation for All ADA Holders
    ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Praises Elon Musk, Here's Big Reason

    Related
    Will Bitcoin Break September's Jinx? What Data Suggests
    Sun, 09/01/2024 - 11:49
    Will Bitcoin Break September's Jinx? What Data Suggests
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    For some investors, a drop in active addresses and price can be interpreted as a buying opportunity, however, this can vary. If the market views the decrease as a sign of weakness or lack of relevance in the current macroeconomic environment, new supports might emerge, thus creating fresh entry points.

    Bitcoin price action

    Bitcoin price action has stagnated, and investor sentiment has been apathetic over the last six months.

    According to Glassnode, a noteworthy shift has occurred in the last three months, with downward pressure increasing and causing the market to endure its most substantial fall of the cycle.

    Related
    133,300 BTC Scooped up by Major Bitcoin Holders: Details
    Thu, 08/29/2024 - 15:55
    133,300 BTC Scooped up by Major Bitcoin Holders: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Nonetheless, from a larger perspective, Bitcoin's spot price is trading roughly 22% below its recent ATH of nearly $74,000, indicating a relatively modest fall compared to previous bull market regimes.

    Although the average Bitcoin investor is still profitable overall, the short-term holder group is still significantly underwater on their holdings, making them a source of risk currently.

    At the time of writing, BTC was up 1.55% in the last 24 hours to $57,148 according to CoinMarketCap data.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 5, 2024 - 14:20
    SEC Appeal Odds Against Ripple Increase After Recent Development
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Sep 5, 2024 - 14:13
    105 Million XRP Changes Hands in Epic Shift: Mystery Unveiled
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Agora-Backed AUSD Stablecoin is Live on Sui
    Crypto Staking Rewards Module Launches with Various Programs
    ‘Meet Your Meme’ TOKEN2049 After Party: LBank, Shiba Inu, Babydoge, and SaitaChain Unite for a Memorable Crypto Event
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin Active Addresses Drop – Cause for Alarm?
    SEC Appeal Odds Against Ripple Increase After Recent Development
    105 Million XRP Changes Hands in Epic Shift: Mystery Unveiled
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD