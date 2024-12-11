Michael Saylor Mystifies BTC Community with ‘Sons of Bitcoin’ Message

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Michael Saylor, the co-creator and currently the executive chairman of MicroStrategy business intelligence firm, has taken to his account on the social media network X (formerly known as Twitter) to send a mysterious Bitcoin message to the millions of his followers.

"The Sons of Bitcoin"

Bitcoin evangelist Saylor published an AI-generated image of himself with an orange and white symbol of Bitcoin over his face. This picture very much resembles the famous art work by René Magritte called The Son of a Man.

Similarly to that painting, Saylor is wearing a suit, dark coat and a bowler but instead of an apple, his face is obscured by the Bitcoin sign. “We are The Sons of #Bitcoin,” Michael Saylor tweeted.

Advertisement

The Bitcoin community responded with a wave of enthusiastic comments, supporting Saylor and his bullish BTC stance.

Over the past 24 hours, the world’s largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, Bitcoin, has managed to recover by roughly 4.65% and is now changing hands at $98,650 after falling to $94,200 on Tuesday.

Whales rushing to buy Bitcoin

While, Bitcoin went down to the $94,200 zone yesterday, FUD (fear, uncertainty, doubt) started circulating the market, according to Santiment, with some predicting that BTC might soon fall back as low as $89,000 or even $80,000.

However, the on-chain data aggregator Santiment believes that prices often go contrary to the crowd’s expectations. Therefore, “fear is generally necessary for prices to rebound.”

#Bitcoin whales are buying every dip! In fact, 342 wallets with over 100 $BTC were created as prices dropped from $104,000 to $90,000. pic.twitter.com/cMJRnshOAt — Ali (@ali_charts) December 11, 2024

In the meantime, according to the data revealed by cryptocurrency analyst and trader Ali Martinez, whales have been actively buying the recent Bitcoin dip. While the price slumped from $104,000 to the $90,000 zone briefly, 342 new wallets holding at least 100 Bitcoins were set up.