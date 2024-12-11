Advertisement
    Michael Saylor Mystifies BTC Community with ‘Sons of Bitcoin’ Message

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    MicroStrategy co-founder ignites Bitcoin holders with enigmatic X post
    Wed, 11/12/2024 - 14:23
    Michael Saylor, the co-creator and currently the executive chairman of MicroStrategy business intelligence firm, has taken to his account on the social media network X (formerly known as Twitter) to send a mysterious Bitcoin message to the millions of his followers.

    "The Sons of Bitcoin"

    Bitcoin evangelist Saylor published an AI-generated image of himself with an orange and white symbol of Bitcoin over his face. This picture very much resembles the famous art work by René Magritte called The Son of a Man.

    Similarly to that painting, Saylor is wearing a suit, dark coat and a bowler but instead of an apple, his face is obscured by the Bitcoin sign. “We are The Sons of #Bitcoin,” Michael Saylor tweeted.

    The Bitcoin community responded with a wave of enthusiastic comments, supporting Saylor and his bullish BTC stance.

    Over the past 24 hours, the world’s largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, Bitcoin, has managed to recover by roughly 4.65% and is now changing hands at $98,650 after falling to $94,200 on Tuesday.

    Whales rushing to buy Bitcoin

    While, Bitcoin went down to the $94,200 zone yesterday, FUD (fear, uncertainty, doubt) started circulating the market, according to Santiment, with some predicting that BTC might soon fall back as low as $89,000 or even $80,000.

    However, the on-chain data aggregator Santiment believes that prices often go contrary to the crowd’s expectations. Therefore, “fear is generally necessary for prices to rebound.”

    In the meantime, according to the data revealed by cryptocurrency analyst and trader Ali Martinez, whales have been actively buying the recent Bitcoin dip. While the price slumped from $104,000 to the $90,000 zone briefly, 342 new wallets holding at least 100 Bitcoins were set up.

    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
