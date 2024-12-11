Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    ‘Bitcoin Jesus’ Roger Ver Answers Vital Question Who Satoshi Nakamoto Is

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Roger Ver has made an important statement about Bitcoin and its enigmatic creator Satoshi
    Wed, 11/12/2024 - 10:07
    ‘Bitcoin Jesus’ Roger Ver Answers Vital Question Who Satoshi Nakamoto Is
    Cover image via www.flickr.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Roger Ver, the online entrepreneur known as the Bitcoin Jesus in the past, has given an online interview to the US journalist Tucker Carlson and the latter published it on his X account on Tuesday.

    In this interview, Roger Ver shared his version of why he was arrested in Spain half a year ago and shared his view of what Bitcoin has turned into by now. He also answered Carlson’s question about who Satoshi Nakamoto, the mysterious founder of Bitcoin was.

    As reported by U.Today, on April 30, Roger Ver was taken in custody in Spain on the demand of the US Department of Justice on charges of committing tax evasion and causing a loss of “at least $48 million” to the US Internal Revenue Service.

    HOT Stories
    ‘Bitcoin Jesus’ Roger Ver Answers Vital Question Who Satoshi Nakamoto Is
    XRP Might Be Game-Changing Token, According to NBA Legend Pippen
    Billionaire Ray Dalio Prefers Bitcoin Over Bonds
    Bitcoin (BTC): $100,000 Not Forgotten, Dogecoin (DOGE) Loses It, Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Catastrophic Drop: What's Next?

    Ver claims he knows the real reason for his arrest and its not taxes

    When starting the interview, Tucker Carlson said it outright that he does not believe in the “tax evasion” reason when some famous figures get arrested outside the USA and he asked Ver if there might be something else why the US government would want to put him in prison until the end of this life – for 109 years.

    Advertisement

    Ver believes that his arrest is to do not with taxes but with his support of Bitcoin in the crypto’s earliest days and with his current claims that Bitcoin does not give people any privacy in their purchasing power.

    Ver says he knew that this sort of action could be dangerous, so in 2014, he dropped his US citizenship and became a citizen of Saint Kitts and Nevis in the Caribbean through its investment program.

    Ver said that his arrest took place a decade after he renounced his US citizenship and just a couple of months after his book “Hijacking Bitcoin” came out, in which he shared his belief that Bitcoin now is not what Satoshi Nakamoto had in mind when creating BTC.

    Related
    Ripple CTO Stuns XRP Community With Mysterious Message: 'Lock In'
    Mon, 12/09/2024 - 13:47
    Ripple CTO Stuns XRP Community With Mysterious Message: 'Lock In'
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    "Who is Satoshi?" Ver responds

    When Carlson asked Roger Ver who Satoshi is, the Bitcoin Jesus said that he does not know and believes that nobody in the world really does.

    But whoever he is, per Ver, he invented “one of the most important things in the entire history of human kind”, likening Bitcoin by importance to electricity, the transistor and the Internet.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 11, 2024 - 9:49
    XRP and Dogecoin (DOGE) Still Bullish: Major Metric Shows
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Dec 11, 2024 - 7:48
    XRP Might Be Game-Changing Token, According to NBA Legend Pippen
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank Lists REVOX on Launchpool with 3,750,000 REX Rewards
    Charlie Unicoin Art NFTs, Meme Coins Gain Traction in Q4, 2024
    BC.GAME Kicks Off the "CAPTAIN ELARA RETURNS" Event: An Epic Adventure with Daily Rewards and a Porsche Giveaway
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    ‘Bitcoin Jesus’ Roger Ver Answers Vital Question Who Satoshi Nakamoto Is
    XRP and Dogecoin (DOGE) Still Bullish: Major Metric Shows
    XRP Might Be Game-Changing Token, According to NBA Legend Pippen
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD