‘Bitcoin Jesus’ Roger Ver Answers Vital Question Who Satoshi Nakamoto Is

Roger Ver, the online entrepreneur known as the Bitcoin Jesus in the past, has given an online interview to the US journalist Tucker Carlson and the latter published it on his X account on Tuesday.

In this interview, Roger Ver shared his version of why he was arrested in Spain half a year ago and shared his view of what Bitcoin has turned into by now. He also answered Carlson’s question about who Satoshi Nakamoto, the mysterious founder of Bitcoin was.

As reported by U.Today, on April 30, Roger Ver was taken in custody in Spain on the demand of the US Department of Justice on charges of committing tax evasion and causing a loss of “at least $48 million” to the US Internal Revenue Service.

Roger Ver is facing life in prison for revealing how the US government worked secretly to subvert cryptocurrency and prevent economic freedom. More people should hear this story.



(0:00) Roger Ver Facing Extradition

(7:49) The Hijacking of Bitcoin

(12:18) How the Government… pic.twitter.com/nchtsmsovn — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) December 10, 2024

Ver claims he knows the real reason for his arrest and its not taxes

When starting the interview, Tucker Carlson said it outright that he does not believe in the “tax evasion” reason when some famous figures get arrested outside the USA and he asked Ver if there might be something else why the US government would want to put him in prison until the end of this life – for 109 years.

Ver believes that his arrest is to do not with taxes but with his support of Bitcoin in the crypto’s earliest days and with his current claims that Bitcoin does not give people any privacy in their purchasing power.

Ver says he knew that this sort of action could be dangerous, so in 2014, he dropped his US citizenship and became a citizen of Saint Kitts and Nevis in the Caribbean through its investment program.

Ver said that his arrest took place a decade after he renounced his US citizenship and just a couple of months after his book “Hijacking Bitcoin” came out, in which he shared his belief that Bitcoin now is not what Satoshi Nakamoto had in mind when creating BTC.

"Who is Satoshi?" Ver responds

When Carlson asked Roger Ver who Satoshi is, the Bitcoin Jesus said that he does not know and believes that nobody in the world really does.

But whoever he is, per Ver, he invented “one of the most important things in the entire history of human kind”, likening Bitcoin by importance to electricity, the transistor and the Internet.