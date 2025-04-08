Advertisement
    Michael Saylor Might Be Forced to Break His Promise to ‘Hold Bitcoin Forever’: Details

    By Yuri Molchan
    Tue, 8/04/2025 - 12:34
    Saylor’s Strategy may be driven to sell some of its Bitcoin per this important document
    Michael Saylor has many times stated in his public appearances on CNBC and other TV channels that Strategy and he intend to “hold Bitcoin forever” and he will also will his BTC to an organization supporting Bitcoin when he passes away.

    However, now it seems that Strategy might be forced to sell some or all of its Bitcoin, at least temporarily, should there be a regulatory requirement to do so, according to Strategy’s recent filing with the SEC.

    Strategy might have to sell some/all of its Bitcoin

    The filing states: “A significant decrease in the market value of our bitcoin holdings could adversely affect our ability to satisfy our financial obligations.” It further reminds readers that since Bitcoin comprises the vast bulk of assets on the company’s balance sheet. Therefore, should the company fail to secure equity or debt financing timely, either on terms favorable to the company or at all, Strategy may be forced to make a Bitcoin sale.

    “We may be required to sell bitcoin to satisfy our financial obligations,” the document states, adding that such a sale would likely be “at prices below our cost basis or that are otherwise unfavorable.”

    Article image
    Source: The SEC

    However, in theory, selling Bitcoin does not mean it won’t be bought back later. In 2022, there were rumors that MicroStrategy faced a margin call and had to sell some of its BTC, but Saylor denied that.

    Strategy maintains half-million Bitcoin bag

    On March 31, the company spearheaded by Michael Saylor announced yet another mammoth Bitcoin purchase. It had scooped up 22,048 BTC worth $1.91 billion. The company used the funds it had raised earlier for accumulating that Bitcoin through a $711 million preferred stock offering.

    Currently, the company holds an astounding 582,185 Bitcoins valued at $46,527,939,929 at the time of writing this article. So far, as the first week of April has ended, Strategy has not yet made any announcements about new Bitcoin acquisitions.

    Currently, Bitcoin is changing hands at $79,870 per coin after yet another attempt to take back the $80,000 level by storm. On Sunday, BTC demonstrated a crash of nearly 10% as it fell from $82,650 to touch on the $74,700 level, reacting to the news about trade tariffs. However, that crash was followed by an 8% increase to top the $80,590 level.

