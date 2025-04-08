Michael Saylor Might Be Forced to Break His Promise to ‘Hold Bitcoin Forever’: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Michael Saylor has many times stated in his public appearances on CNBC and other TV channels that Strategy and he intend to “hold Bitcoin forever” and he will also will his BTC to an organization supporting Bitcoin when he passes away.

However, now it seems that Strategy might be forced to sell some or all of its Bitcoin, at least temporarily, should there be a regulatory requirement to do so, according to Strategy’s recent filing with the SEC.

Strategy might have to sell some/all of its Bitcoin

The filing states: “A significant decrease in the market value of our bitcoin holdings could adversely affect our ability to satisfy our financial obligations.” It further reminds readers that since Bitcoin comprises the vast bulk of assets on the company’s balance sheet. Therefore, should the company fail to secure equity or debt financing timely, either on terms favorable to the company or at all, Strategy may be forced to make a Bitcoin sale.

“We may be required to sell bitcoin to satisfy our financial obligations,” the document states, adding that such a sale would likely be “at prices below our cost basis or that are otherwise unfavorable.”

However, in theory, selling Bitcoin does not mean it won’t be bought back later. In 2022, there were rumors that MicroStrategy faced a margin call and had to sell some of its BTC, but Saylor denied that.

Strategy maintains half-million Bitcoin bag

On March 31, the company spearheaded by Michael Saylor announced yet another mammoth Bitcoin purchase. It had scooped up 22,048 BTC worth $1.91 billion. The company used the funds it had raised earlier for accumulating that Bitcoin through a $711 million preferred stock offering.

Currently, the company holds an astounding 582,185 Bitcoins valued at $46,527,939,929 at the time of writing this article. So far, as the first week of April has ended, Strategy has not yet made any announcements about new Bitcoin acquisitions.

Currently, Bitcoin is changing hands at $79,870 per coin after yet another attempt to take back the $80,000 level by storm. On Sunday, BTC demonstrated a crash of nearly 10% as it fell from $82,650 to touch on the $74,700 level, reacting to the news about trade tariffs. However, that crash was followed by an 8% increase to top the $80,590 level.