Michael Saylor Ultra Bullish on Bitcoin Amid Crypto Market Bloodbath

Michael Saylor, Bitcoin evangelist and founder of the BTC-powered company Strategy, has published a bullish BTC statement amid the astonishing bloodbath faced by the cryptocurrency market.

With this statement, Saylor has assured the crypto community about Bitcoin’s resilience no matter what market conditions surround it and reaffirmed his belief in BTC’s bullish future. He tweeted that one Bitcoin will always be equal to one Bitcoin no matter what.

Bitcoin keeps falling, alongside stocks

Meanwhile, Strategy continues to accumulate the world’s largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization value. Recently, Saylor’s company acquired 22,048 BTC worth almost $2 billion. Now, Strategy holds a total of 528,185 BTC.

At the moment, this mammoth half a million Bitcoins is equal to $40,678,141,365 in fiat, which is more than $3 billion less than it was roughly a week ago. Over the weekend, Bitcoin suffered a painful blow, falling by almost 10% as it lost the $82,650 level and landed at $74,700. By now, Bitcoin has logged a small rebound, recovering to $76,640 per coin.

That gigantic fall came as a reaction to the trade tariffs implemented by U.S. President Donald Trump as of April 5 but announced earlier. However, prior to the weekend, Bitcoin showed impressive resilience as it continued to hold far above the $80,000 level, outperforming major stock indexes, including Nasdaq 100. Many Bitcoin influencers believed then that BTC had decoupled from stocks. But the current further crash of Bitcoin shows that it has hardly done so.