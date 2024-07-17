Advertisement
AD

    Michael Saylor Issues 'Bitcoin to the Moon' Tweet as BTC Holds Near $65,000

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Bitcoin maximalist Saylor issues bullish Bitcoin tweet as BTC strives to regain $65,000
    Wed, 17/07/2024 - 15:28
    Michael Saylor Issues 'Bitcoin to the Moon' Tweet as BTC Holds Near $65,000
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Michael Saylor, major public Bitcoin proponent and cofounder of MicroStrategy business intelligence firm, has taken to the X social media platform (widely famous as Twitter in the past) to make a bullish statement on the Bitcoin price.

    This happened while the world’s largest digital currency continues to make attempts to overcome the recently regained and then again lost $65,000 price mark.

    Saylor's "Bitcoin Moon" message

    Michael Saylor greeted his 3.5 million army of followers on X with a post that contains an image of a space suit and a Bitcoin image on the front of the helmet. “#Bitcoin to the Moon,” Saylor’s tweet says.

    HOT Stories
    Michael Saylor Issues 'Bitcoin to the Moon' Tweet as BTC Holds Near $65,000
    Craig Wright Issues Epic 'Not Satoshi' Notice
    Dogecoin Founder Hints That Millennials' Retirement Savings Total 1 Bitcoin, Here's Catch
    Crucial BTC Price Level for Bitcoin Bull Run Unveiled by Samson Mow

    Michael Saylor has been a long-standing Bitcoin supporter and investor. Since August 2020, his company MicroStrategy has been making regular acquisitions of the digital gold, with Saylor constantly shilling BTC on various podcasts and interviews with leading TV channels and mainstream media. At present, MicroStrategy owns 226,331 Bitcoin, which is the equivalent of a whopping $7.538 billion.

    This year, in March and June, the company offered convertible senior notes to investors in order to acquire more Bitcoin via these debt offerings. In June, MicroStrategy first aimed at raising $500 million but then increased the target to a staggering $700 million.

    On Tuesday, Saylor shared a Fox Business video about Bitcoin and called BTC “the number 1 performing asset.”

    Related
    Crucial BTC Price Level for Bitcoin Bull Run Unveiled by Samson Mow
    Wed, 07/17/2024 - 08:13
    Crucial BTC Price Level for Bitcoin Bull Run Unveiled by Samson Mow
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Bitcoin recovery after recent deep decline

    Bitcoin is currently doing its best to regain the $66,000 level, which it briefly surpassed earlier today. Growth of 5.11% took BTC there in the past 24 hours, but a decline of 1.54% followed, pushing the largest cryptocurrency down to the current $64,900 zone.

    The last time the current Bitcoin price level was seen roughly a month ago – on June 20. After that, a series of major sales and large BTC movements pushed BTC even lower. Over the past few weeks, the German government has sold approximately 50,000 BTC worth $3,240,020,000.

    Then, recently, Mt. Gox began shoveling billions worth of Bitcoin first to new wallets and then, earlier this week, to crypto exchanges. It was the preparation of compensation payments in BTC and BCH to its creditors, who have been waiting since 2014 to retrieve their crypto lost in a major hack.

    #Michael Saylor #Bitcoin #Cryptocurrency #MicroStrategy
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    related image Bitcoin Logs Insane Sentiment Jump
    Jul 17, 2024 - 15:22
    Bitcoin Logs Insane Sentiment Jump
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Craig Wright Issues Epic 'Not Satoshi' Notice
    Jul 17, 2024 - 15:22
    Craig Wright Issues Epic 'Not Satoshi' Notice
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Cardano Creator Offers Elon Musk to Protect X With Blockchain
    Jul 17, 2024 - 15:22
    Cardano Creator Offers Elon Musk to Protect X With Blockchain
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Venom Announces Deepcoin Spot & Futures Listings
    Coinfest Asia 2024: Dive into Web3 Innovation Across 17 Immersive Areas
    BinaryX Announces Historic Vote to Burn 74% of BNX Tokens
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Michael Saylor Issues 'Bitcoin to the Moon' Tweet as BTC Holds Near $65,000
    Bitcoin Logs Insane Sentiment Jump
    Craig Wright Issues Epic 'Not Satoshi' Notice
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD