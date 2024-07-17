Michael Saylor Issues 'Bitcoin to the Moon' Tweet as BTC Holds Near $65,000

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Michael Saylor, major public Bitcoin proponent and cofounder of MicroStrategy business intelligence firm, has taken to the X social media platform (widely famous as Twitter in the past) to make a bullish statement on the Bitcoin price.

This happened while the world’s largest digital currency continues to make attempts to overcome the recently regained and then again lost $65,000 price mark.

Saylor's "Bitcoin Moon" message

Michael Saylor greeted his 3.5 million army of followers on X with a post that contains an image of a space suit and a Bitcoin image on the front of the helmet. “#Bitcoin to the Moon,” Saylor’s tweet says.

Michael Saylor has been a long-standing Bitcoin supporter and investor. Since August 2020, his company MicroStrategy has been making regular acquisitions of the digital gold, with Saylor constantly shilling BTC on various podcasts and interviews with leading TV channels and mainstream media. At present, MicroStrategy owns 226,331 Bitcoin, which is the equivalent of a whopping $7.538 billion.

This year, in March and June, the company offered convertible senior notes to investors in order to acquire more Bitcoin via these debt offerings. In June, MicroStrategy first aimed at raising $500 million but then increased the target to a staggering $700 million.

On Tuesday, Saylor shared a Fox Business video about Bitcoin and called BTC “the number 1 performing asset.”

Bitcoin recovery after recent deep decline

Bitcoin is currently doing its best to regain the $66,000 level, which it briefly surpassed earlier today. Growth of 5.11% took BTC there in the past 24 hours, but a decline of 1.54% followed, pushing the largest cryptocurrency down to the current $64,900 zone.

The last time the current Bitcoin price level was seen roughly a month ago – on June 20. After that, a series of major sales and large BTC movements pushed BTC even lower. Over the past few weeks, the German government has sold approximately 50,000 BTC worth $3,240,020,000.

Then, recently, Mt. Gox began shoveling billions worth of Bitcoin first to new wallets and then, earlier this week, to crypto exchanges. It was the preparation of compensation payments in BTC and BCH to its creditors, who have been waiting since 2014 to retrieve their crypto lost in a major hack.