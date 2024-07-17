Michael Saylor: 'Bitcoin Is #1'

One of the most influential figures in the cryptocurrency industry, Michael Saylor called Bitcoin the #1 asset on the market, comparing its performance to traditional stocks and major asset classes, from Fox Business's "Unbreakable Investor."

Long-time supporter of Bitcoin Michael Saylor has made many statements about Bitcoin. His optimistic outlook is based on the special qualities of Bitcoin, which is a limited-edition decentralized digital asset.

Saylor thinks that when it comes to storing value Bitcoin is a better option than traditional fiat currencies, which are vulnerable to inflation. Because of this viewpoint, his company has amassed a sizable portfolio of Bitcoin, placing MicroStrategy among the biggest corporate holders of the digital currency.

Bitcoin has outperformed other significant asset classes over the past 10 years, as demonstrated on Fox Business. Saylor is convinced of Bitcoin's long-term potential due to its proven track record of high returns and growing acceptance as a reliable financial asset. The recent performance of Bitcoin has been remarkably resilient and growing.

According to the most recent charts, Bitcoin is trading at roughly $65,203. The general market recovery and growing institutional interest in Bitcoin are two factors contributing to this rally. The potential acceptance of an Ethereum ETF next week and regulated selling pressure from Mt. Gox might drive up the price of Bitcoin.

Saylor's investment strategy is demonstrated by the performance of his portfolio. His total Bitcoin holdings are estimated to be worth $14.79 billion based on the most recent data. His Bitcoin holdings have grown significantly, as evidenced by the average market price of $65,187 for these holdings.