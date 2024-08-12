    Michael Saylor Issues Bitcoin Statement as Price Eyes $60,000

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Michael Saylor spotlights Bitcoin futures prospects in new statement
    Mon, 12/08/2024 - 15:32
    Michael Saylor Issues Bitcoin Statement as Price Eyes $60,000
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Taking to social media platform X, MicroStrategy’s chairman and cofounder, Michael Saylor, has issued a bullish statement on Bitcoin (BTC). Saylor’s comments come as BTC set its sights on $60,000, recovering from short-term market volatility.

    Advertisement

    Saylor remains optimistic on Bitcoin’s future

    In Monday’s post, Saylor wrote, “Unlock your future. #Bitcoin,” accompanied with a picture image of Bitcoin on a key. The post has since reverberated across the crypto community, with many forecasting upward momentum for BTC.

    Related
    Bitcoin Epic Price Pattern Spotted by Peter Brandt, But There's a Warning
    Mon, 08/12/2024 - 14:58
    Bitcoin Epic Price Pattern Spotted by Peter Brandt, But There's a Warning
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Saylor did not go into much detail in his post on Bitcoin’s future price movement. However, crypto enthusiasts have interpreted his statement in different ways. While some described Bitcoin as the key to generational wealth, others say it is the key no one should dream of missing. 

    Bitcoin has demonstrated impressive performance in the past week, increasing by 9.75% to $58,118. On the daily time frame, BTC declined by 3.8%. Notwithstanding, the trading volume spiked 86% to $31 billion. As investors remain bullish, Bitcoin's recovery to $60,000 could happen sooner than expected. 

    The coin has climbed above $60,000 in the past; therefore, achieving this level should not be too difficult. Moreover, new funds have reportedly flowed into the spot Bitcoin market, with BlackRock’s IBTC amassing $525.5 million in a single day. Increased momentum in the spot Bitcoin ecosystem could fuel further increases in Bitcoin’s price.

    MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin move paying off

    Despite challenges, Saylor has remained consistent in his optimism for the world’s leading asset. The chairman has maintained his conviction that Bitcoin is a perfect store of value and money for the future. Recently, Saylor hailed Morgan Stanley’s decision to enable the solicited sale of Bitcoin. 

    Related
    BlackRock Ethereum ETF Eyeing $1 Billion Flow Milestone: Details
    Mon, 08/12/2024 - 13:16
    BlackRock Ethereum ETF Eyeing $1 Billion Flow Milestone: Details
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    Meanwhile, MicroStrategy’s bold move to acquire Bitcoin four years ago, championed by Michael Saylor, seems to be paying off. The company, whose shares collapsed in early 2000, has outperformed 499 out of 500 stocks in the S&P 500.

    #Michael Saylor #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 12, 2024 - 15:26
    465,657 ETH Burned in 2024, Report Reveals
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Aug 12, 2024 - 15:17
    ADA and BNB Prediction for August 12
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    PlayFi to Launch Genesis Node Sale Early After 70K Transactions in One Week
    Exploring Cloud Mining: A Simplified Approach with KK Miner
    Mario Mosböck Partners With CoinPoker to Build the Best Online Poker Site, Showcasing PoR on the Blockchain
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Michael Saylor Issues Bitcoin Statement as Price Eyes $60,000
    465,657 ETH Burned in 2024, Report Reveals
    ADA and BNB Prediction for August 12
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD