    MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor Hails Epic Bitcoin Adoption Milestone

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    This major move by one of world's largest wealth management firms was celebrated by crypto community
    Sat, 3/08/2024 - 15:40
    MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor Hails Epic Bitcoin Adoption Milestone
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a remarkable milestone for the cryptocurrency market, Morgan Stanley has become the first major bank to approve Bitcoin for solicited sale to its clients.

    Advertisement

    This major move by one of the world’s largest wealth management firms has been celebrated by many in the crypto community, including MicroStrategy's chairman and co-founder Michael Saylor.

    Morgan Stanley's decision to enable the solicited sale of Bitcoin marks a pivotal moment in the integration of digital assets into mainstream finance, with Saylor highlighting this significant milestone.

    HOT Stories
    Two Months Left: Henrik Zeberg Predicts Top to Come Soon
    Dogecoin Founder Makes Unexpected Shiba Inu Statement
    XRP Price: Hourly Death Cross Emerges as XRP Sells Off
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Unveils How to Survive Current Market Crash

    In a tweet, Saylor wrote: "Morgan Stanley just became the first major bank to approve Bitcoin for solicited sale to their clients."

    Related
    Michael Saylor Shows Optimism as Bitcoin Price Dips to $64,000
    Thu, 08/01/2024 - 15:49
    Michael Saylor Shows Optimism as Bitcoin Price Dips to $64,000
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Under Saylor's leadership, MicroStrategy has amassed a huge quantity of Bitcoin, making it one of the largest corporate holders of the cryptocurrency. In July, MicroStrategy acquired an additional 169 BTC for $11.4 million and now holds 226,500 BTC.

    Saylor, a strong Bitcoin supporter, began buying it in 2020 as an inflation hedge and cash alternative.

    Morgan Stanley makes big Bitcoin announcement

    Morgan Stanley informed its slew of financial advisors on Friday that it will soon allow them to offer Bitcoin ETFs to select clients, marking a first for big Wall Street banks, according to CNBC.

    This move implies the firm's approximately 15,000 financial advisors will be able to solicit eligible clients to purchase shares of two exchange-traded Bitcoin funds, reportedly BlackRock's IShares Bitcoin Trust and Fidelity's Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund, starting August 7.

    Related
    Peter Schiff Predicts Japan's Bitcoin Exit as Price Drops: Details
    Sat, 08/03/2024 - 13:01
    Peter Schiff Predicts Japan's Bitcoin Exit as Price Drops: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    The move from Morgan Stanley, one of the world's top asset management firms, is the latest sign of the adoption of Bitcoin by mainstream finance. In January, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission approved applications for 11 spot Bitcoin ETFs in a remarkable milestone for the crypto industry.

    #Michael Saylor #MicroStrategy #Cryptocurrency influencer #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image Two Months Left: Henrik Zeberg Predicts Top to Come Soon
    Aug 3, 2024 - 15:33
    Two Months Left: Henrik Zeberg Predicts Top to Come Soon
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    related image Dogecoin Founder Makes Unexpected Shiba Inu Statement
    Aug 3, 2024 - 15:33
    Dogecoin Founder Makes Unexpected Shiba Inu Statement
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image XRP, DOGE and PEPE Take Special Hit as Liquidation Tops $289 Million
    Aug 3, 2024 - 15:33
    XRP, DOGE and PEPE Take Special Hit as Liquidation Tops $289 Million
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Poodlana (POODL) Logs Fundraising Milestone as Meme Coins Viral Again
    Sharpe AI Announces $SAI Token Listing on Gate.io
    Arcana Network Unveils its Chain Abstraction Protocol with New Demo on Aave. Here’s What You Need to Know
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor Hails Epic Bitcoin Adoption Milestone
    Two Months Left: Henrik Zeberg Predicts Top to Come Soon
    Dogecoin Founder Makes Unexpected Shiba Inu Statement
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD