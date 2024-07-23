    BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF Just Had One of Its Best Days to Date

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    BlackRock's highly successful ETF recorded $525 millon worth of inflows on Monday
    Tue, 23/07/2024 - 6:11
    BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF Just Had One of Its Best Days to Date
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    BlackRock's blockbuster Bitcoin ETF managed to secure $525.5 million worth of inflows on Thursday, logging one of its most successful days to date. 

    As reported by U.Today, the asset manager giant's Bitcoin ETF product surpassed $20 billion in assets under management on Thursday.

    BlackRock CEO Larry Fink praised Bitcoin as a portfolio diversified while comparing the largest cryptocurrency to gold.

    Overall, Bitcoin ETFs recorded $533 million worth of inflows on Thursday, with BlackRock, of course, accounting for the vast majority of the aforementioned sum. 

    The community behind the largest cryptocurrency is enthusiastic ahead of the upcoming Bitcoin conference that is on track to take place in Nashville. Tesla CEO Elon Musk is rumored to take part in the much-anticipated event. 

    However, Bitcoin is down 1.4% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data.  

