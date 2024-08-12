    3 Key Reasons Why Bitcoin (BTC) Dropped Below $58,000

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Bitcoin fell to lows of $57,663 in Monday's trading session
    Mon, 12/08/2024 - 12:43
    3 Key Reasons Why Bitcoin (BTC) Dropped Below $58,000
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, saw a sell-off during Sunday's trading session. The selling continued, with Bitcoin reaching an intraday low of $57,663 in Monday's trading session.

    Advertisement

    At the time of writing, BTC was down 2.09% in the previous 24 hours to $59,450, down from its high of $62,755 on Thursday.

    According to on-chain analytics firm Lookonchain, institutions seemed to have temporarily stopped buying BTC, partly contributing to the price drop.

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin (BTC): Extreme Fear Returns Following Most Recent Price Drop
    XRP Golden Cross Secured? Hidden Shiba Inu (SHIB) Signal, Bitcoin (BTC) Crucial $60,000 Resistance Reached
    Saylor's Big Bitcoin Gamble Turns 4. Here's How MicroStrategy Stock Has Performed
    XRP Gears Up for Biggest Breakout in Price History

    In a tweet, Lookonchain wrote: "Institutions seem to have temporarily stopped buying, and the price of BTC dropped 4.5% today.We noticed that institutions stopped receiving USDT from Tether Treasury and transferring it to exchanges 2 days ago."

    On-chain data suggests that Bitcoin's sharp rebound to highs of $62,755 in Thursday's trading session might have triggered profit-taking. On-chain analytics firm Santiment wrote in a tweet that after "Bitcoin briefly crossed all the way above $62,600, a +25% ascension in just over 3 days. As usual, average traders have been caught off guard."

    Santiment further added that "sudden increased excitement of potential $70,000-$75,000 BTC prices might be a top signal for BTC."

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC) Forms First 2024 Death Cross: Details
    Sun, 08/11/2024 - 09:48
    Bitcoin (BTC) Forms First 2024 Death Cross: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    A drop in Bitcoin (BTC) triggered a broader crypto market sell-off over the weekend, as some traders sought indications ahead of a busy week to adjust their positions.

    Key releases awaited this week

    Amid ongoing uncertainties about the condition of the U.S. economy, investors anticipated new inflation data due this week.

    The July producer price index, which tracks wholesale prices, is due Tuesday, followed by the consumer price index for the same month on Wednesday.

    A drop in Bitcoin (BTC) triggered a broader crypto market sell-off over the weekend, as some traders sought indications ahead of a busy week to adjust their positions.

    Related
    Fed Set to Release Crucial Comments for Markets, How It Impacts Crypto
    Mon, 07/29/2024 - 14:29
    Fed Set to Release Crucial Comments for Markets, How It Impacts Crypto
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Investors will be eagerly watching the inflation data following recent fears about whether the U.S. economy will enter a recession and whether the Federal Reserve should have started decreasing interest rates sooner to avoid a hard landing.

    When the Fed met last month, it left rates steady but signaled that a September rate cut was possible, depending on economic data both in terms of inflation and labor market conditions.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 12, 2024 - 12:11
    $154 Million in ETH to Be Sold by ICO-Era Ethereum (ETH) Whale
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Aug 12, 2024 - 11:52
    Elon Musk Confirms Grok Will Be Able to Create Dogwifhat (WIF) Memes
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Exploring Cloud Mining: A Simplified Approach with KK Miner
    Mario Mosböck Partners With CoinPoker to Build the Best Online Poker Site, Showcasing PoR on the Blockchain
    Bitcoin.com Launches V-Card Debit Card In Self-Custody Bitcoin and Crypto DeFi Wallet App
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    3 Key Reasons Why Bitcoin (BTC) Dropped Below $58,000
    $154 Million in ETH to Be Sold by ICO-Era Ethereum (ETH) Whale
    Elon Musk Confirms Grok Will Be Able to Create Dogwifhat (WIF) Memes
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD