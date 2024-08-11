    Bitcoin (BTC) Forms First 2024 Death Cross: Details

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Bitcoin (BTC) has just formed its first death cross of 2024
    Sun, 11/08/2024 - 9:48
    Bitcoin (BTC) Forms First 2024 Death Cross: Details
    Bitcoin (BTC) has just formed its first death cross of 2024, a technical pattern that typically indicates bearish momentum. A death cross happens when a short-term moving average, usually the 50-day moving average, crosses below a long-term moving average, such as the 200-day moving average.

    In the case of Bitcoin, the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) has crossed below the 200-day SMA, indicating a death cross on its daily charts.

    The last time Bitcoin experienced a death cross was in September 2023. However, the bearish sentiment was short-lived, as Bitcoin quickly formed a golden cross in October 2023 — just a month later. A golden cross occurs when the 50-day moving average crosses above the 200-day moving average, indicating a potential upward trend.

    Article image
    BTC/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    This bullish reversal overruled the previous death cross and led to a major price rally, with Bitcoin marking all-time highs near $74,000 in mid-March.

    As Bitcoin navigates through its first death cross of 2024, the market is closely watching the BTC price for signs of a potential reversal. Will history repeat itself with the Bitcoin price forming a bottom and hence another golden cross, or will the bearish trend continue?

    Bitcoin rebounds past $61,000

    At the time of writing, BTC was up 0.82% in the last 24 hours to $61,313 after reaching intraday highs of $61,408. Bitcoin was continuing its rebound that began in Thursday's trading session.

    Bitcoin rose behind a rally in global equities on Thursday, momentarily reaching $62,755. The move marked a turnaround after the market experienced its worst loss since the days of FTX's collapse in 2022 in the past week.

    On Thursday, Bitcoin experienced its highest one-day rise in more than 16 months. Bitcoin is still somewhat higher, up 1.58% weekly. Traders believe the recent volatility in digital assets is the result of macroeconomic issues as well as forced selling by crypto speculators.

    On the upside, Bitcoin's current bounce may require a clear break above the daily moving averages of 50 and 200, which are $61,875 and $62,094, respectively. In this scenario, Bitcoin may reach $70,000.

    If this fails to happen, Bitcoin may fall into a consolidation range below the daily moving averages with support near $50,000.

    #Bitcoin
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

