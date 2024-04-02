Advertisement
AD

    Michael Saylor Breaks Silence on BTC in Wake of Crypto Bloodbath

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Michael Saylor breaks silence on Bitcoin as price dips below $65,000
    Tue, 2/04/2024 - 13:53
    Michael Saylor Breaks Silence on BTC in Wake of Crypto Bloodbath
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    As the crypto market faces selling pressure, Michael Saylor, Chairman of MicroStrategy, has a bold statement about BTC: it is time to bet on the future of Bitcoin.

    Advertisement

    The cryptocurrency market is currently witnessing a sharp downturn, with Bitcoin and other major digital assets seeing significant price declines. This "crypto bloodbath," as it has been dubbed, has shaken investor confidence and prompted speculation about the sustainability of the recent bull market.

    Amid this backdrop, Bitcoin's value dipped to $65,000, a stark contrast to the all-time highs above $73,000 it once commanded.

    Saylor, a long-time Bitcoin advocate, has issued a statement that has resonated with many in the crypto industry, reaffirming his optimism on Bitcoin's long-term potential despite the current market volatility.

    "Bet on the future. BTC," Saylor wrote in an X post.

    Saylor's comments come at a critical time, with the Bitcoin price dipping in the last 24 hours by as much as 8%.

    Related
    MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor 'Still Betting on Bitcoin Price' as BTC Hits $71,000

    Bitcoin temporarily fell to an intraday low of $64,980 for the first time since March 24, before recovering some losses. At the time of writing, BTC had dropped 6.63% in the previous 24 hours to $65,116.

    Meanwhile, the upcoming Bitcoin halving event, scheduled for April 2024, which will slash Bitcoin mining rewards from 6.25 BTC to 3.125 BTC, is likely to diminish the supply of new Bitcoins, thus increasing demand.

    Bitcoin is now fewer than 20 days away from its fourth halving event. According to OkLink, the current countdown to the Bitcoin halving event is 18 days, with an estimated date of April 20. The remaining blocks for this event are 2602.

    MicroStrategy, under Saylor's leadership, has been a major player in the Bitcoin industry, owning a significant quantity of the cryptocurrency. Despite market swings, Saylor's unshakable conviction in Bitcoin remains noteworthy.

    #Bitcoin #Michael Saylor #Crypto Liquidations #Cryptocurrency influencer
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image Major Bitcoin Price Bullish Driver May Be on Horizon, Anthony Pompliano Hints
    2024/04/02 13:49
    Major Bitcoin Price Bullish Driver May Be on Horizon, Anthony Pompliano Hints
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Bitcoin Buy Signals Double Amid Market Retracement, What's Next?
    2024/04/02 13:49
    Bitcoin Buy Signals Double Amid Market Retracement, What's Next?
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    related image Bitcoin Price Alert: 17,000 BTC Exit Coinbase in Week's Second Largest Outflow
    2024/04/02 13:49
    Bitcoin Price Alert: 17,000 BTC Exit Coinbase in Week's Second Largest Outflow
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Avail Partners With dWallet Network To Introduce Native Bitcoin Rollups to Web3
    Learn about Restaking and Ethereum Infrastructure in Dubai
    Gaming & TECH Summit 2024: A Resounding Success and Unforgettable Experience
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Michael Saylor Breaks Silence on BTC in Wake of Crypto Bloodbath
    Major Bitcoin Price Bullish Driver May Be on Horizon, Anthony Pompliano Hints
    Bitcoin Buy Signals Double Amid Market Retracement, What's Next?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD