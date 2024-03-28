Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin Is Better, Michael Saylor Says as Gold Hits New ATH

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Saylor's assertion comes at time when gold prices have surged
    Thu, 28/03/2024 - 15:43
    Bitcoin Is Better, Michael Saylor Says as Gold Hits New ATH
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Michael Saylor, Chairman of MicroStrategy, has made a bold statement about Bitcoin, the first and largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, asserting its superiority.

    Advertisement

    "Bitcoin is superior," Saylor declared in a tweet.

    Saylor's assertion comes at a time when gold prices have surged, reaching new peaks that reflect the market's volatility and the metal's enduring appeal as a safe-haven asset.

    In a new tweet, gold bug and economist Peter Schiff highlight gold's recent surge, noting that it was trading at a fresh record high of $2,215. He adds that gold prices have risen by more than 12% in the last year, while gold stocks have fallen by more than 4%.

    Related
    MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor 'Still Betting on Bitcoin Price' as BTC Hits $71,000

    Saylor's MicroStrategy has continued to invest extensively in Bitcoin, with the company now owning over 214,246 coins.

    At the start of March, Saylor indicated that Spot Bitcoin ETFs had spurred on a decade-long institutional "gold rush" for Bitcoin, reaffirming his bullish outlook on the flagship cryptocurrency.

    According to on-chain research firm Kaiko, Bitcoin, and gold have shown little correlation over the past decade, which could suggest that the drivers of gold demand have been different from Bitcoin’s.

    This is seen with Bitcoin outperforming compared to the 12% gains seen for gold in a year. BTC has increased by 154% over the last year, reaching a high of about $73,798 in mid-March.

    Bitcoin was slightly altered at $70,462 as of press time. The oldest cryptocurrency temporarily reached $71,335 intraday highs before falling slightly to around 2.57% on a 24-hour basis.

    The upcoming quarterly expiry of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) option contracts worth several billion dollars could cause price volatility, according to analysts. Deribit, a renowned crypto options exchange, will settle Bitcoin and Ethereum options contracts worth $9.5 billion and $5.7 billion, respectively, this Friday.

    #Bitcoin #Michael Saylor #Cryptocurrency influencer
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image XRP Might Make You Poor, Says Fox Business Journalist
    2024/03/28 15:40
    XRP Might Make You Poor, Says Fox Business Journalist
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Shiba Inu Price History Hints at Double-Digit Gains in April
    2024/03/28 15:40
    Shiba Inu Price History Hints at Double-Digit Gains in April
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Ethereum Developers Investigate Incident That Triggered Missing Blocks on ETH Mainnet
    2024/03/28 15:40
    Ethereum Developers Investigate Incident That Triggered Missing Blocks on ETH Mainnet
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Rockstar Co-Founder and All-star Line Up Join Advisory Board to Take Metacade into Post Beta Orbit
    Sui Spikes in Weekly DEX Volume, Joins Top 10 of All Blockchains
    Big Time Generates over $100M in Revenue since Preseason
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin Is Better, Michael Saylor Says as Gold Hits New ATH
    XRP Might Make You Poor, Says Fox Business Journalist
    Shiba Inu Price History Hints at Double-Digit Gains in April
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD