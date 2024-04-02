Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin Price Alert: 17,000 BTC Exit Coinbase in Week's Second Largest Outflow

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Two massive outflows spotted on Coinbase: 16,800 BTC and 17,000 BTC
    Tue, 2/04/2024 - 13:09
    Bitcoin Price Alert: 17,000 BTC Exit Coinbase in Week's Second Largest Outflow
    Cover image via stock.adobe.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, the Coinbase crypto exchange has recently witnessed a colossal outflow of 17,000 BTC. This marks the second-largest outflow in a week characterized by volatility in BTC price action.

    Advertisement

    According to CryptoQuant, Coinbase had two massive outflows this week, totaling 16,800 BTC and 17,000 BTC. It speculates that this could be due to institutional buying or spot ETFs.

    There are several possible reasons for these large outflows, one of which is institutional buying. The launch of the Spot ETF has boosted institutional interest in Bitcoin. These investors generally purchase huge amounts of Bitcoin on exchanges and transfer them to wallets.

    The massive outflows coincided with a notable dip in Bitcoin's price, which saw the cryptocurrency's value fall to nearly $65,000. This price movement reflects a cooling off from recent highs as investors and traders reassess their positions on the crypto market.

    Related
    Coinbase Exec Sees Crypto Rivaling Visa as 117 Million Transactions Hit Blockchains

    As the market digests this substantial outflow, all eyes will be on Bitcoin's price and Coinbase's subsequent activity. What comes next after the massive outflows from Coinbase remains unknown.

    Bitcoin price dips

    Bitcoin, the first and largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, fell on falling demand for dedicated U.S. exchange-traded funds and declining wagers on looser Federal Reserve monetary policy.

    The digital asset slid as much as 7%, temporarily reaching a low of $65,050 for the first time since March 24, before recovering a portion of its losses.

    At the time of writing, BTC was down 5.55% in the last 24 hours to $65,704.

    Related
    673 BTC Bought by Bitcoin Whale as BTC Price Eyes Rebound

    This year's sharp crypto surge seems to be fading as U.S. price pressures prompt investors to reduce bets on Fed interest-rate reductions, boosting Treasury rates and the dollar.

    Bitcoin has fallen almost 10% since reaching a high of $73,798 in mid-March. On Monday, investors withdrew a net of $86 million from the 10 ETFs, which have raised almost $12 billion since their launch on Jan. 11.

    #Bitcoin #Coinbase
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 436% in Key On-Chain Whale Metric
    2024/04/02 13:05
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 436% in Key On-Chain Whale Metric
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Solana Meme Coins Getting Destroyed as Market Sees Outflow
    2024/04/02 13:05
    Solana Meme Coins Getting Destroyed as Market Sees Outflow
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Shiba Inu Highlights Major Achievement Made by BONE Token
    2024/04/02 13:05
    Shiba Inu Highlights Major Achievement Made by BONE Token
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Avail Partners With dWallet Network To Introduce Native Bitcoin Rollups to Web3
    Learn about Restaking and Ethereum Infrastructure in Dubai
    Gaming & TECH Summit 2024: A Resounding Success and Unforgettable Experience
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin Price Alert: 17,000 BTC Exit Coinbase in Week's Second Largest Outflow
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 436% in Key On-Chain Whale Metric
    Solana Meme Coins Getting Destroyed as Market Sees Outflow
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD