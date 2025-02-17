Metaplanet Increases Bitcoin Stash to 2,000 BTC After Latest Purchase

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Tokyo-based investment firm Metaplanet has continued to accumulate Bitcoin (BTC). Earlier today, the firm announced purchasing additional coins, bringing its total holdings to 2,000 BTC.

Metaplanet buys more Bitcoin

In its latest filing, the firm said it purchased 269.43 BTC at an average of 14,846,322 yen per Bitcoin. At the current market price, this equates to approximately $25.8 million. With the latest purchase, Metaplanet now has 2,031.41 BTC, bought at an average price of 12,243,936 yen per Bitcoin.

Metaplanet's recent purchase of Bitcoin reinforces its commitment to the leading digital asset. Despite its short-term volatility, the firm hopes for Bitcoin's future price movement.

In January, Metaplanet revealed a strategy to continue buying Bitcoin. The firm said it would issue 21 million new share subscription rights with a 0% discount rate to attract 116 billion JPY (roughly $745 million). According to Metaplanet, this will mark one of the largest Bitcoin purchases in Asian markets' history.

As highlighted in an earlier U.Today report , Metaplanet aims to hold 10,000 BTC in its Bitcoin reserve by the end of 2025. By the end of 2026, the firm hopes to double its target to 21,000 BTC. If achieved, this goal would solidify Metaplanet's position as one of the leading global corporate holders of Bitcoin.

How Bitcoin is reacting

The price of Bitcoin is currently moving downward amid a pessimistic outlook in the broader market. Within 24 hours, it declined by 1.24% to trade at $96,119.

However, the trading volume is up 28.8% to $20.2 billion, suggesting rising investor interest. This means that positive market momentum could ignite a recovery in the price of the flagship coin.

Market experts believe the prospects of BTC are positive, considering the massive institutional adoption. Firms like Strategy, Semler Scientific and Riot Platform continue to double down on new Bitcoin purchases.