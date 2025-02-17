2025 Will Be ‘Watershed Year’ for Bitcoin, Bitwise CEO Predicts

Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley has predicted that 2025 will be a "watershed year" for Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency.

Horsley expects to see more Bitcoin ETF inflows as well as more corporate buying. Moreover, he expects more nation-states to embrace the largest cryptocurrency as well.

On top of that, regulators are in the process of creating "productive clarity," according to the Bitwise head.

"And, you're going to see more reputable people revealing their conviction in Bitcoin," he added.

Bitcoin sees fresh accumulation

Bitcoin's price action and on-chain fundamentals have been underwhelming as of late, prompting some pundits to suggest that the bull market might be over.

That said, the leading cryptocurrency by market capitalization is currently experiencing fresh accumulation, according to data provided by Spot On Chain.

A newly created wallet recently withdrew a total of 568.74 BTC (roughly $55 million) from the Binance exchanges at an average price of roughly $96,769.

This could be potentially interpreted as a bullish signal for the leading cryptocurrency.

Meanwhile, according to data provided by analytics firm Lookonchain, whales also appear to be bullish on Ethereum (ETH).

After creating a new wallet several days ago, a whale recently withdrew 7,347 ETH tokens from the Binance exchange.