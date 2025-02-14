Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin (BTC) Cycle Top Near? Critical Indicator Says Yes

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Fri, 14/02/2025 - 15:39
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) Cycle Top Near? Critical Indicator Says Yes
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Bitcoin MVRV, an essential metric to understanding whether Bitcoin (BTC) is overbought or oversold at current prices, shows that we are getting closer to this cycle top. Meanwhile, the Bitcoin (BTC) community is still cautious after the BTC price's last plunge.

    Bitcoin (BTC) MVRV says cycle top is near: Chart by CryptoQuant CEO

    The Bitcoin (BTC) Market Value/Realized Value metric (365-day moving average) approaches levels that usually signal a cycle top. Such a chart was shared by Ki Young Ju, CEO and founder of analytical platform CryptoQuant.

    In 2014-2018, this indicator peaked at about 3 while, in 2021, the level of 2.5 was enough to mark the cycle's top. In all previous cycles, the 365-day MA of MVRV bottomed at around 1.

    Advertisement

    MVRV relies on  two key metrics for the Bitcoin (BTC) audience: market capitalization and realized capitalization. Market capitalization is determined by multiplying the current market price of a cryptocurrency by its circulating supply. On the other hand, realized capitalization considers the aggregate value of all coins based on the price at which they were last transacted, as explained by CryptoQuant.

    HOT Stories
    Legendary Trader Brandt Names Crucial Trigger to Propel Bitcoin to $200,000
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets 2,000%, What's Next for SHIB Price?
    Ripple CEO Reacts to SEC Acknowledging XRP ETF Proposal
    SEC Just Sent ‘Enormous Message’ About XRP

    As such, it is a derivative of how comfortable current price levels are for Bitcoin (BTC) holders compared to the time they last bought or sold the digital gold.

    In raw data, levels below 1 should be treated as the Bitcoin (BTC) price bottom, while levels over 3.7 hint at reaching the top.

    Bitcoin (BTC) sentiment back to neutral zone

    As of press time, Bitcoin (BTC) is changing hands at $96,918, up 1.16% in the last 24 hours. Bitcoin (BTC) is recovering after its third consecutive failure to hold above $100,000.

    Bitcoin (BTC) sentiment managed to escape thr "Fear" zone and is back to "Neutral." Right now, it is sitting at 48/100, Alternative data says.

    The net capitalization of the cryptocurrency market is up by 0. 1% and reached $3,358 trillion in equivalent on falling trading volume.

    #Bitcoin News

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 14, 2025 - 15:31
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Ready to Teleport to $0.00002, Key Price Indicator Signals
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Feb 14, 2025 - 15:25
    Solana Outpacing Ethereum in Transaction Fees: Details
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Supermoon and Peanut Trade to Host Leading Founders & Investors during ETH Denver 2025
    LBank Global World Premiere Lists MyShell (SHELL) with 100,000 SHELL Rewards, Enhancing Crypto Innovation
    LBank Labs and 13Desk Present "AI in the Skyline": A Premier Consensus Hong Kong 2025 Side Event
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin (BTC) Cycle Top Near? Critical Indicator Says Yes
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Ready to Teleport to $0.00002, Key Price Indicator Signals
    Solana Outpacing Ethereum in Transaction Fees: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD