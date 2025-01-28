Metaplanet to Raise $745 Million to Buy More Bitcoin: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Metaplanet, the Japanese publicly traded firm that has adopted MicroStrategy's approach to Bitcoin (BTC) accumulation, has made a bold announcement. In an update shared with the broader crypto community, Metaplanet plans to acquire 21,000 BTC by 2026.

Metaplanet’s bold targets and symbolic connections

According to the plan, Metaplanet hopes to acquire 10,000 BTC by the end of 2025. By the end of 2026, it targets 21,000 BTC to solidify its position as one of the leading global corporate holders of Bitcoin.

Experts consider the 21,000 BTC target notable as it mirrors Bitcoin’s capped supply of 21 million coins. Hence, targeting such volume by the end of 2026, Metaplanet is making a symbolic statement and connecting with the cryptocurrency’s scarcity model.

Simon Gerovich, Director of Metaplanet, noted that since the company embraced Bitcoin in April 2024, it has experienced exponential growth.

"The market has recognized Metaplanet as Tokyo’s preeminent Bitcoin company, and we are seizing this momentum to solidify our position as a global leader," Gerovich stated.

Metaplanet plans to achieve a 35% BTC yield-per-quarter throughout 2025 while focusing on Bitcoin's growth per share. To do this, Metaplanet targets the acquisition of 10,000 BTC by 2025 to expand the company’s BTC treasury.

Metaplanet’s record performance and expansion plans

In 2024, Metaplanet achieved a record-breaking 309.82% BTC yield for Q4 after a 41.7% performance in Q3 of the same year. This highlights the company’s strategy, which has paid off thus far.

Meanwhile, as of Dec. 31, 2024, Metaplanet had a cumulative Bitcoin holding of 1,761 BTC. This acquisition came in at an average purchase price of ¥11.85 million per BTC.

As Metaplanet aims to achieve its target, it will issue 21 million shares via moving strike warrants. The success of this move might signpost its bold ambition to become a top corporate holder of Bitcoin, like MicroStrategy.