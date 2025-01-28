Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Metaplanet to Raise $745 Million to Buy More Bitcoin: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Metaplanet plans to hit Bitcoin yield of 35% per quarter this year
    Tue, 28/01/2025 - 13:03
    A
    A
    A
    Metaplanet to Raise $745 Million to Buy More Bitcoin: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Metaplanet, the Japanese publicly traded firm that has adopted MicroStrategy's approach to Bitcoin (BTC) accumulation, has made a bold announcement. In an update shared with the broader crypto community, Metaplanet plans to acquire 21,000 BTC by 2026.

    Advertisement

    Metaplanet’s bold targets and symbolic connections

    According to the plan, Metaplanet hopes to acquire 10,000 BTC by the end of 2025. By the end of 2026, it targets 21,000 BTC to solidify its position as one of the leading global corporate holders of Bitcoin.

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC) New Whales Eating Market, CryptoQuant Data Says
    Mon, 01/27/2025 - 15:29
    Bitcoin (BTC) New Whales Eating Market, CryptoQuant Data Says
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov

    Experts consider the 21,000 BTC target notable as it mirrors Bitcoin’s capped supply of 21 million coins. Hence, targeting such volume by the end of 2026, Metaplanet is making a symbolic statement and connecting with the cryptocurrency’s scarcity model.

    Simon Gerovich, Director of Metaplanet, noted that since the company embraced Bitcoin in April 2024, it has experienced exponential growth.

    "The market has recognized Metaplanet as Tokyo’s preeminent Bitcoin company, and we are seizing this momentum to solidify our position as a global leader," Gerovich stated.

    Metaplanet plans to achieve a 35% BTC yield-per-quarter throughout 2025 while focusing on Bitcoin's growth per share. To do this, Metaplanet targets the acquisition of 10,000 BTC by 2025 to expand the company’s BTC treasury.

    Metaplanet’s record performance and expansion plans

    In 2024, Metaplanet achieved a record-breaking 309.82% BTC yield for Q4 after a 41.7% performance in Q3 of the same year. This highlights the company’s strategy, which has paid off thus far.

    Related
    BlackRock Now Holds 2.7% of Entire Bitcoin (BTC) Supply
    Mon, 01/27/2025 - 13:55
    BlackRock Now Holds 2.7% of Entire Bitcoin (BTC) Supply
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    Meanwhile, as of Dec. 31, 2024, Metaplanet had a cumulative Bitcoin holding of 1,761 BTC. This acquisition came in at an average purchase price of ¥11.85 million per BTC.

    As Metaplanet aims to achieve its target, it will issue 21 million shares via moving strike warrants. The success of this move might signpost its bold ambition to become a top corporate holder of Bitcoin, like MicroStrategy.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 28, 2025 - 12:27
    Cardano (ADA) Getting 2x ETF: Here's What It Means
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Jan 28, 2025 - 11:56
    Shiba Inu, BONE, LEASH Not on Solana: SHIB Developer Issues Crucial Alert
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ProFX Expo MENA 2025 Dubai: The Premier Event for Forex, Fintech, and Crypto Professionals
    Amsterdam Blockchain Week: A Celebration of Web3 Innovation and Collaboration
    Creditcoin Launches $10M Ecosystem Investment Program to Accelerate Web3 Innovation
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Metaplanet to Raise $745 Million to Buy More Bitcoin: Details
    Cardano (ADA) Getting 2x ETF: Here's What It Means
    Shiba Inu, BONE, LEASH Not on Solana: SHIB Developer Issues Crucial Alert
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD