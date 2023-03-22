MetaMetaverse Becomes MultiversalME, Launches New Website

MetaMetaverse, leading metaverse project, shares details of its rebranding and unveils new website for customers

MetaMetaverse, a multi-product ecosystem of GameFi and metaverse projects, announces rebranding and migrates to a brand-new website. This release is poised to be a major milestone of multiverse adoption among Web3 pros and newcomers.

MetaMetaverse rebrands to MultiversalME, introduces new website

Aссording to the official announcement shared by the MetaMetaverse team, the project has officially rebranded to MultiversalME. The new name is set to highlight the focus of the team on switching to a multiverse approach.

In comes a new name, MetaMetaverse is now MultiversalME! 🎆



With MultiversalME we aim to enable creativity at scale, and wish to guide users in escaping the limits of reality! https://t.co/r67vACcVyQ pic.twitter.com/CFjsYXV7WH — MultiversalME (@MultiversalMe) March 22, 2023

Also, the team is going to replace its main website name, www.metametaverse.io, with www.multiversal.me to accelerate the adoption of a new logo and title for metaverse segment enthusiasts.

Joel Dietz, CEO of MultiversalME, stressed that the rebranding and new website will unlock new opportunities for new and existing clients of the platform:

Our goal at MultiversalME is to enable people to explore the multiverse and escape the limits of reality. We believe that our new brand name and domain better reflect our mission and vision for the future of multiversal travel. With this change, we're rebranding ourselves as a company focused on multiversal interoperability and enabling creativity at scale.

Last but not least, the company introduces a new slogan — "Escape the Limits of Reality" — in order to allow its community to focus on new endeavors and milestones.

New-gen metaverse experience for everyone: What is MultiversalME?

All elements of the new branding strategy are set to reflect the vibrant and modern style of the ecosystem. The transition toward the new brand has already launched and will be finished by the end of March 2023.

As covered by U.Today previously, MultiversalME (known as MetaMetaverse) gathered a solid and passionate community of enthusiasts around its products.

The product is an ecosystem of instruments for creating GameFi, play-to-earn and metaverse experiences for professionals and newcomers.