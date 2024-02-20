Advertisement
Meme Moguls (MGLS) Pre-Sale Might be Gaining Steam in February, 2024 since Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE) Top Meme Cryptos Remain Popular

Guest Author
Meme Moguls (MGLS) multi-level pre-sale campaign on-boards traders in February
Tue, 20/02/2024 - 12:30
Meme Moguls (MGLS) Pre-Sale Might be Gaining Steam in February, 2024 since Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE) Top Meme Cryptos Remain Popular
Meme coins have made lucky holders seriously rich in recent years. We check out what the leading meme coins Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) are up to these days. 

We also explore an exciting newcomer called Meme Moguls (MGLS). Supporters of Meme Moguls (MGLS) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here.

Shiba Inu is expanding its ecosystem

As the self-declared "Dogecoin killer," Shiba Inu exploded onto the crypto scene in 2021. After peaking at $0.00001374 last year, SHIB has pulled back over 30% to its current price of $0.000009326. But with a still-massive market cap of almost $5.5 billion, substantial potential upside remains, due to the popularity and continuing use cases.

The Shiba Inu team continues building new utilities like the Shibarium Layer-2 network to power the next growth surge. Shibarium has processed around 130 million transactions across over 1.5 million wallets. As adoption expands further, SHIB could rally dramatically from its recent lows.

Various burning mechanisms also make SHIB deflationary over time. Over 21 million tokens have been verifiably burned in just the past day according to Shibburn, reducing circulation. Between increasing utility and decreasing token supply, Shiba Inu retains multiple catalysts to potentially revisit its historic highs.

Can Dogecoin innovation save the OG meme Coin?

As the original meme coin from 2013, Dogecoin retains its iconic status. Its valuation still hovers around $11.5 billion, cementing DOGE as a top 10 crypto asset, if we do not include Tether. However, developers have been slow to enable payments, DeFi, and real-world usage through Dogecoin. In fact, there has been no development on Doge in GitHub since 2 years ago.

Dogecoin recently got a boost as Elon Musk renewed interest in the original meme coin. Musk liked an old post of his suggesting tuition payments in DOGE, sparking fresh speculation about integrations with his newly acquired social platform X. As X eyes peer-to-peer payments this year to boost commerce features, rumors abound about whether Dogecoin could be included after Musk updated the site’s logo to the iconic Doge meme. However, he subsequently removed the logo after rebranding X, leaving Dogecoin’s future involvement unclear.

Meme Moguls presale keeps attracting new investors

Unlike other meme coins, Meme Moguls ingeniously combines internet meme culture with fantasy trading games for earning, learning, and fun community engagement. In fact, despite the name, MGLS is the token behind a play-to-earn game that celebrates memes but is itself more than a meme.

But first - what is the game about? Making (fantasy) millions with memes and crypto - to help them do the same afterward but in real life! Players will receive simulated capital to build diverse portfolios of crypto assets and stocks. They will compete in leaderboard contests, unlock collectibles, (which they can use for an edge in the game or sell for a profit), and gain expertise as a master meme trader. Top performers will earn the vaunted "Mogul" title and can even sell their winning methods to developing traders.  

The MGLS token facilitates gameplay mechanics and ecosystem needs like staking, governance, rewards, marketplace trading, and character upgrades. With memes representing a multi-billion dollar industry globally, Meme Moguls’ gameplay brings long-term utility, unlike meme coins such as Dogecoin.

Currently MGLS is in presale at around $0.0036.

