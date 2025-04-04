Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    'Max Pain' Bitcoin (BTC) Price Revealed

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Fri, 4/04/2025 - 11:53
    Bitcoin's max pain price level is important indication of upcoming market momentum
    Advertisement
    'Max Pain' Bitcoin (BTC) Price Revealed
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The cryptocurrency derivatives market might see some volatility caused by the April 4 options expiry event with Bitcoin and Ethereum at the forefront. Approximately 26,000 Bitcoin options with a notional value of $2.02 billion expired, according to data. At 1.24, the put/call ratio showed that more traders were protecting themselves from downside risk

    Advertisement

    The value of $84,000 was determined to be the max pain price, which is the point at which options buyers suffer the greatest financial loss. This max pain point is noteworthy because it corresponds closely to the current range of prices for Bitcoin, indicating that the market has converged on a crucial area of equilibrium. 

    Article image
    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    As options expiry draws near, prices have historically tended to move toward this level, which can cause a great deal of volatility before and after the event. The amount of $84,000 is highlighted as a possible short-term magnet in this instance, but the comparatively balanced distribution of calls and puts also suggests uncertainty and a lack of significant directional bias. Ethereum also had a significant expiration event. 

    HOT Stories
    Coinbase Drops Major XRP Update: Details
    Breaking: Bitcoin (BTC) Rapidly Adds $2,000, Soaring to $84,600
    Ripple CEO Teases Approaching Major Ripple Event in June
    Strategy's Saylor Addresses Key Concern About Bitcoin

    Related
    Breaking: Bitcoin (BTC) Rapidly Adds $2,000, Soaring to $84,600
    Fri, 04/04/2025 - 09:18
    Breaking: Bitcoin (BTC) Rapidly Adds $2,000, Soaring to $84,600
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Advertisement

    In contrast to BTC, over 220,000 ETH options expired with a Put/Call Ratio of 1.42, indicating stronger bearish sentiment. ETH's max pain level was set at $1,850, representing its roughly $400 million notional value. The technical chart of Ethereum indicates that it has been circling just above this area, which could indicate that the options market correctly anticipated a range of consolidation.

    Related
    Ripple CEO Teases Approaching Major Ripple Event in June
    Fri, 04/04/2025 - 08:32
    Ripple CEO Teases Approaching Major Ripple Event in June
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    From the standpoint of trading, these expirations wipe out speculative positions, which lowers open interest and may result in more distinct market trends. Traders should keep a close eye on volume and volatility changes after the expiration, particularly if Bitcoin tries to break above its short-term resistance level around $85,000.

    Around their respective max pain points, Bitcoin and Ethereum seem to be stabilizing, which could indicate short-term consolidation while simultaneously setting the stage for the next directional move in the upcoming weeks.

    #Bitcoin #Ethereum

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Apr 4, 2025 - 11:46
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for April 4
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Apr 4, 2025 - 11:05
    Bitcoin Could Decouple From Crashing Stocks, ‘$1 Million BTC’ Samson Mow Hints
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Extsy Officially Launches on April 4th, 2025: A New Era of Seamless Crypto Trading with Industry-Leading Features
    CoinFerenceX: The First Decentralized Web3 Event Set to Revolutionize the Industry
    BuyNumber Supports Crypto Payments for Buying Virtual Numbers
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Extsy Officially Launches on April 4th, 2025: A New Era of Seamless Crypto Trading with Industry-Leading Features
    CoinFerenceX: The First Decentralized Web3 Event Set to Revolutionize the Industry
    BuyNumber Supports Crypto Payments for Buying Virtual Numbers
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    'Max Pain' Bitcoin (BTC) Price Revealed
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for April 4
    Bitcoin Could Decouple From Crashing Stocks, ‘$1 Million BTC’ Samson Mow Hints
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD