Bitcoin (BTC): Is $100,000 Ready? XRP Holds Tight at $2, Did Ethereum (ETH) Forget About $2,000?

Bitcoin, which has been exhibiting signs of stabilization after weeks of hesitancy and erratic trading, is currently holding steady at $84,000. The long-awaited tariffs have finally been formally introduced, eliminating a significant layer of uncertainty that had kept markets cautious.

This is an important step for Bitcoin, which eliminates a massive layer of risk for the asset. Volume and momentum had clearly slowed due to the fear of unanticipated regulatory shocks and Bitcoin was finding it difficult to hold levels above its 200-day moving average. But now that the risk event has passed, market players seem to be regaining their confidence, which could pave the way for a new bullish trend.

Technically speaking, the black 200 EMA served as a dependable dynamic support, and Bitcoin has successfully recovered from it. The relative strength index (RSI) remains neutral, suggesting there is ample room for upside. The fact that Bitcoin is once again getting close to a crucial resistance zone between $87,000 and $89,000, which is indicated by the convergence of short- and mid-term moving averages, is more encouraging.

The road to six figures could be opened up quickly by a breakout here. The recent green daily bars suggest accumulation rather than distribution, but the volume is still a little muted in comparison to the exuberant November run. It might only take a few weeks, not months, for Bitcoin to retest its all-time highs of $100,000 if bullish momentum holds and it overcomes resistance in the days ahead.

XRP stays up

As it firmly maintains the important $2 price level and finally stabilizes around 200 EMA, XRP is once again demonstrating its resilience. According to the price's recent behavior, the $2 mark is functioning as a technical and psychological anchor and might provide the groundwork for a midterm recovery.

Since the asset's explosive rise in the latter part of last year, the 200 EMA has been a reliable level of support, and XRP has successfully defended it on the daily chart at about $1.94. There have historically been brief bullish impulses following each bounce from this level, and this time is no exception.

On the upside, the $2.27 area, which corresponds to the 50-day EMA and has served as resistance in recent weeks, is one of the next levels to keep an eye on. If XRP breaks above this level, it may move toward the descending resistance line, which has held back the asset's growth since January and is located around $2.60. An effective break above that trendline might indicate that the current consolidation phase is coming to an end and that there may be a potential reacceleration toward the $3 mark.

A moderate but steady recovery is indicated by volume analysis, with green daily candles gradually gaining ground. When the price holds a critical level as firmly as XRP has done with $2, this type of low-volatility accumulation frequently signals a breakout. On a larger scale, the price structure of XRP is currently forming a falling wedge, which is a historically bullish pattern that frequently leads to upward breakouts.

Although the overall market direction and macro uncertainty are still important considerations, XRP's localized strength around $2 is a sign of bulls' confidence. A new bullish phase might be approaching if XRP keeps consolidating above this level and strengthens toward the $2.27-$2.60 zone.

No Ethereum momentum

Ethereum is once again showing signs of weakness, with its price struggling to maintain any upward momentum near the $2,000 mark. Even with small intraday gains, the overall technical setup indicates that ETH is still far from making a significant comeback, much less hitting its prior highs of about $3,000.

According to the current daily chart, Ethereum has been in a downward trend since early March, with lower highs and lower lows creating a descending channel. At $1,821 the asset is trading significantly below its 50-day EMA and battling the crucial 26-day EMA (blue line), which is still convergent with regional price peaks. Further escalating the bearish momentum, this convergence suggests a higher likelihood of rejection at these resistance points.

Bulls are unlikely to get traction until ETH overcomes this dynamic resistance and regains higher ground, like the $2,200 level. Red candles dominated most trading sessions, indicating waning buyer interest according to volume analysis. While it is close to 38, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows bearish sentiment without hitting oversold levels that could lead to a recovery bounce.

The larger market environment for ETH is also not helping. Ethereum is still quiet and performs poorly in contrast to Bitcoin and other assets, which have made attempts at recovery. ETH seems particularly vulnerable as the crypto market is threatened by macroeconomic issues like international tariffs and ambiguous regulatory frameworks.

Ethereum is far from $2,000 and its downward trend indicates that it might keep falling in the absence of a significant change in volume or investor sentiment. If the key support level, which is located close to $1,700, is broken, ETH may retest the lower limit of its descending channel with a potential target price of $1,600 or less. Before considering long entries, investors should exercise caution and keep an eye out for any indications of a reversal.