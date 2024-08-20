    Massive Bitcoin (BTC) Move Coming, Here's Why

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Bitcoin could be on verge of substantial price move as substantial amount of orders liquidated
    Tue, 20/08/2024 - 8:35
    Massive Bitcoin (BTC) Move Coming, Here's Why
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin might be on the brink of a critical and exceedingly unstable move. As the charts uncover, an enormous divider of orders worth more than $80 million is nearing liquidation, possibly clearing the way for Bitcoin to break definitively over the $60,000 level. This seems to check the conclusion of the repressed exchange that has characterized the market recently.

    Advertisement

    The liquidation heatmap appears to be a basic zone around $60,000, where overwhelming buying and selling weight is focalizing. Once this boundary is overcome, it seems to lead to a price cost surge. This kind of setup frequently comes about in either a solid breakout or a breakdown, with the sentiment among investors moving in response to it.

    Bitcoin's price performance was somewhat mixed in the last few weeks. This en masse liquidation at around $60,000 could be a sign of a changing sentiment among investors. However, some technical indicators are still showing mixed dynamics. Trading volume, for example, is rising, suggesting a growth of engagement among bulls and bears. On the other hand, moving averages are slowly converging, which could be a sign of an upcoming volatility surge.

    Related
    Japan's MicroStrategy Buys More Bitcoin
    Tue, 08/20/2024 - 07:37
    Japan's MicroStrategy Buys More Bitcoin
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    HOT Stories
    Solana Users Targeted with Malicious Chrome Extension
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Lowest Level in 2024? What's Happening, XRP Secures Golden Cross, Ethereum (ETH) Takes Wrong Turn
    XRP Stuns Crypto Market with Massive Gains
    Shytoshi Kusama On Urge to Reveal His True Identity: "Let Mask Remain Famous"

    One way or another, Bitcoin remains unpredictable at this point in time. It is unclear what is going on among institutional investors in the background, and without seeing flows of capital around the digital gold, it will be quite hard to determine whether or not BTC will be able to regain $70,000 in the foreseeable future. Additionally, expecting a rally simply because of some short orders, liquidation might be a short-sighted approach.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 20, 2024 - 7:37
    Japan's MicroStrategy Buys More Bitcoin
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Aug 20, 2024 - 5:45
    Solana Users Targeted with Malicious Chrome Extension
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    CryptoGames Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Exciting Events and New Opportunities
    LBank Celebrates 9th Anniversary with Over $1,000,000 in Prizes
    Holonym Foundation Emerges with $5.5 Million Seed Funding to Provide Global Digital Personhood with Human Keys
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Massive Bitcoin (BTC) Move Coming, Here's Why
    Japan's MicroStrategy Buys More Bitcoin
    Solana Users Targeted with Malicious Chrome Extension
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD