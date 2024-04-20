Advertisement
AD

    Massive 850K Bitcoins Held by ETFs as Weekly Inflows Reach $2.5 Billion

    Advertisement
    article image
    Dan Burgin
    Demand for Bitcoin ETFs is still up, but investor sentiment might be shifting
    Sat, 20/04/2024 - 12:00
    Massive 850K Bitcoins Held by ETFs as Weekly Inflows Reach $2.5 Billion
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    According to the Coinbase x Glassnode Q2 report, the current Bitcoin holdings by ETFs indicate the increasing involvement of Wall Street investors in the crypto market.

    The combined assets under management (AUM) of Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) now hold approximately 851,000 BTC, representing about 4.3% of the total circulating Bitcoin supply. This significant concentration highlights the growing impact of ETFs on the cryptocurrency market.

    Source: Glassnode

    Weekly inflows up to $2 billion

    Following their introduction, Bitcoin ETFs experienced robust weekly inflows ranging from $1.2 billion to $2.5 billion in the first quarter. However, inflows have slowed since late March, signaling a potential stabilization or shift in investor sentiment.

    Additionally, spot Bitcoin ETFs now contribute significantly to total spot trading volume on centralized exchanges, enhancing liquidity and setting new trading benchmarks.

    Related
    Is Bitcoin in Trouble? ETF Holder Number Plummets

    Overall, the increasing AUM and trading volume of Bitcoin ETFs are reshaping how investors interact with Bitcoin and may influence supply-demand dynamics. Notably, significant ETF outflows often coincide with price declines, suggesting reactive investor behavior during market volatility. Understanding this behavior is key to interpreting market movements.

    Source: Glassnode

    Wall Street investors rush in 

    The introduction of spot Bitcoin ETFs in January this year has fundamentally changed Bitcoin's supply and demand dynamics, underscoring the importance of monitoring ETF inflows and outflows. These ETFs not only reduce available supply, potentially increasing price levels, but also wield significant influence over major market movements due to their substantial market presence. 

    Related
    Bitcoin ETFs See Fresh Outflows

    Given the profound impact of ETFs on market dynamics, investors must engage in careful observation and strategic planning to effectively leverage these changes.

    About the author
    article image
    Dan Burgin

    Dan is a news editor and writer with 12 years of experience in finance and emerging technologies, with a strong focus on crypto. Covering a broad spectrum of topics, from fintech startups to AI, he provides an in-depth overview of the current state of the crypto market, along with insights into its potential for future disruption.

    related image Anthony Scaramucci on Bitcoin: 'Best-Performing Asset in World'
    2024/04/20 11:56
    Anthony Scaramucci on Bitcoin: 'Best-Performing Asset in World'
    Dan BurginDan Burgin
    related image Here’s What Elon Musk Celebrates as Dogecoin Day Arrives
    2024/04/20 11:56
    Here’s What Elon Musk Celebrates as Dogecoin Day Arrives
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image How Long Does It Take for Bitcoin Price to Recover After Halving?
    2024/04/20 11:56
    How Long Does It Take for Bitcoin Price to Recover After Halving?
    Dan BurginDan Burgin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    XVC Tech Announces Strategic Investment in TradeTogether to Enhance Web3 Wealth Management
    Blockchain Life 2024 Thunderstruck in Dubai
    Merlin Chain Launches MERL: A Major Leap Forward in Bitcoin Layer 2 Solutions
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Massive 850K Bitcoins Held by ETFs as Weekly Inflows Reach $2.5 Billion
    Anthony Scaramucci on Bitcoin: 'Best-Performing Asset in World'
    Here’s What Elon Musk Celebrates as Dogecoin Day Arrives
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD