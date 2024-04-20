Massive 850K Bitcoins Held by ETFs as Weekly Inflows Reach $2.5 Billion

Advertisement

According to the Coinbase x Glassnode Q2 report, the current Bitcoin holdings by ETFs indicate the increasing involvement of Wall Street investors in the crypto market.

The combined assets under management (AUM) of Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) now hold approximately 851,000 BTC, representing about 4.3% of the total circulating Bitcoin supply. This significant concentration highlights the growing impact of ETFs on the cryptocurrency market.

Weekly inflows up to $2 billion

Following their introduction, Bitcoin ETFs experienced robust weekly inflows ranging from $1.2 billion to $2.5 billion in the first quarter. However, inflows have slowed since late March, signaling a potential stabilization or shift in investor sentiment.

Additionally, spot Bitcoin ETFs now contribute significantly to total spot trading volume on centralized exchanges, enhancing liquidity and setting new trading benchmarks.

Overall, the increasing AUM and trading volume of Bitcoin ETFs are reshaping how investors interact with Bitcoin and may influence supply-demand dynamics. Notably, significant ETF outflows often coincide with price declines, suggesting reactive investor behavior during market volatility. Understanding this behavior is key to interpreting market movements.

Wall Street investors rush in

The introduction of spot Bitcoin ETFs in January this year has fundamentally changed Bitcoin's supply and demand dynamics, underscoring the importance of monitoring ETF inflows and outflows. These ETFs not only reduce available supply, potentially increasing price levels, but also wield significant influence over major market movements due to their substantial market presence.

Given the profound impact of ETFs on market dynamics, investors must engage in careful observation and strategic planning to effectively leverage these changes.