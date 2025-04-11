Advertisement
    XRP Just Secured $2 Comeback

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Fri, 11/04/2025 - 8:33
    XRP secures comeback potential following important daily price close
    XRP Just Secured $2 Comeback
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    XRP has at last breached a crucial barrier on the chart in a possible change to its market narrative. A technical milestone that frequently signals a return to bullish momentum, the asset has successfully closed above the 200-day exponential moving average (EMA) following an extended period of downward pressure. XRP has recovered impressively from its recent lows around $1.84 and is currently trading just under $2 at about $1.99. 

    This increase puts it back within striking distance of the $2 threshold, which is psychologically significant. More significantly, the close above the 200 EMA, a frequently used dynamic indicator of trend direction, raises the possibility that XRP is now ready for a prolonged period of recovery. 

    For the past few weeks, the 200 EMA has served as a potent resistance level, forcing the price lower each time bulls tried to regain control. Investors have new hope after this most recent close above the level turns that resistance into possible support. A crossover of this type is frequently interpreted as an indication of bullish intent, which may now spur additional upward price movement. In order to confirm a trend reversal, XRP would need to successfully break out of the descending price channel that started to form earlier this year. 

    The upper boundary of the channel and the next crucial resistance zone $2.20-$2.25 must be crossed for XRP to completely regain bullish momentum. The argument for a possible rally is further supported by RSI levels, which show that there is still opportunity for growth before approaching overbought territory. 

    Volume is progressively rising, which offers the essential evidence that purchasing interest is resuming. Because XRP closed above the 200 EMA, optimism has been rekindled. The asset might soon establish itself above $2 and possibly continue its rally toward $2.30 and beyond if momentum continues and significant resistance levels are broken.

