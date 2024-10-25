Advertisement
    Massive $1.17 Billion DOGE Seen in 24 Hours, But Key Metric Drops

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Dogecoin price fluctuating in steady range
    Fri, 25/10/2024 - 15:47
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Dog-themed cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) has seen  $1.17 billion in large transaction volume over the past 24 hours, according to IntoTheBlock data. This represents 8.33 billion DOGE in crypto terms. This figure, though significant, represents a 7.54% decline from the previous day, highlighting a concerning trend for the cryptocurrency.

    In the last seven days, Dogecoin's large transaction volume has been on a downward trajectory.

    Article image
    Large Transactions Volume, Courtesy: IntoTheBlock

    On Oct. 21, Dogecoin saw a high of 12.87 billion DOGE in large transactions. This spike was short-lived, as the volume began to decline shortly after. Looking at the broader picture, the decline started on Oct. 16, when the large transaction volume peaked at 21.59 billion DOGE after Dogecoin soared to highs of $0.1499 following a major price surge.

    Dogecoin's price saw profit-taking subsequently, reaching lows of $0.132 on Oct. 23 before rebounding. Since this action, the Dogecoin price has fluctuated in a steady range between $0.136 and $0.143 in the last two days. 
    At the time of writing, Dogecoin was down 2.15% in the last 24 hours to $0.136.

    Whale activity metric declines

    According to IntoTheBlock, large transactions are those that move more than $100,000; the Large Transactions Volume indicator measures the total amount of cryptocurrency transmitted in such transactions.

    Large Transaction Volume estimates the total amount transacted by whales and institutional participants on a particular day. Spikes in Large Transaction Volume imply considerable activity among institutional participants, whether buying or selling, whereas declines indicate the opposite.

    The drop in large transaction volume could suggest a decrease in whale activity amid a broader decline in market interest, as evidenced by low price activity. Large transactions are frequently seen as indicators of major market movements, which are usually driven by institutional investors or large holders.

    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

