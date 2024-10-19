Dogecoin (DOGE) Short-Term Warning Issued Amid 30% Price Jump

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Dogecoin (DOGE) has been on a tear over the last six days, reaching highs of $0.147 during Saturday's trading session. While the likelihood of further gains remains, traders and investors might need to proceed with caution in the event of a validation of a short-term technical warning.

According to crypto analyst Ali, the TD Sequential indicator has flashed a sell signal on Dogecoin's daily chart. The TD Sequential is a technical analysis tool that detects possible trend exhaustion and price reversals. This signal suggests that DOGE may be poised for a brief correction before potentially resuming its upward trajectory.

Dogecoin's price jump this week has been driven by renewed interest and speculative trading.

The TD Sequential flashes a sell signal on the #Dogecoin $DOGE daily chart, anticipating a brief correction before the continuation of the uptrend. pic.twitter.com/nW2yZgnX5h — Ali (@ali_charts) October 19, 2024

According to Santiment, this week has seen a significant surge in meme coin discussions. Traders are doubling down on high-leverage speculative meme coins as Bitcoin nears the $70,000 market, causing their discussion rates to reach the highest level since May.

This surge in social dominance is reflected in prices, with Dogecoin up 31.18% weekly.

At the time of writing, DOGE was up 8.51% in the last 24 hours to $0.145, on track for its sixth consecutive day of gains from Oct. 14.

Dogecoin price action

Dogecoin began rising after hitting support at lows of $0.102 on Oct. 10. Since this date, Dogecoin has marked eight out of nine days in the green.

Dogecoin's climb has surpassed the daily SMA 200 at $0.1294, a level that has slowed DOGE's price since April. In May and July, bulls attempted to cross this critical level but were greeted with bearish resistance.

As Dogecoin has surpassed $0.14, its next target price might be $0.17, followed by $0.19. On the other hand, the daily moving average of 50 at $0.108 is expected to provide significant support if profit-taking occurs.

In a recent Dogecoin foundation update, Libdogecoin SPV is currently being readied for Dogebox. SPV nodes allow applications to transact without requiring the resources of a full node. Dogebox will let online shop owners switch between Core or SPV nodes depending on their requirements.