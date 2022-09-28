Lum Network Presents DFract: First Crypto Index for Cosmos Ecosystem

Lum Network, an innovative project that brings mass adoption to Web3 and the Cosmos ecosystem, launches DFract – a new DeFi product built for the Cosmos ecosystem.

Dfract is a novel crypto index designed for multi-chain ecosystems that opens up exposure to the basket of tokens representing the Cosmos ecosystem, with more than 250 apps built and $61 billion in assets.

We created the first decentralized protocol for businesses to build authentic trust with their customers 🤝



We will present at @CosmoverseHQ a new app tailored for mass adoption for web3 and Cosmos ⚛️



Here is what happened these last months ⬇️https://t.co/GQ69XapJDZ — Lum Network ⚛️ Cosmoverse Sept 26-28 🇨🇴 (@lum_network) September 22, 2022

Unfortunately, the average retail investor will not be able to constantly monitor hundreds of projects on the Cosmos ecosystem on a monthly basis, which is one of the main reasons behind the outflow of capital from the network.

With the help of DFract, users will be able to receive automatic exposure to Cosmos projects that include the best mix of innovation, community and performance without going through hours of research and analysis.

Ads

Lum Network has always been actively working on the adoption of the Cosmos ecosystem that provides users with a simple interface and user experience, as stated by the founder of Lum, Sarah-Diane Eck, at the main Cosmos event in Medellin, Colombia.

Dfract is one of the first Protocol Owned Liquidity platforms built on Cosmos, which means that the treasury of the project belongs to the protocol and the holders of the protocol's token. Token possession exposes investors to the treasury and all of its benefits.

Holding DFR also unlocks access to staking, infrastructure revenue from the protocol and the possibility of becoming eligible for Cosmos airdrops. The first projects included in Dfract from launch will be JUNO, EVMOS, ATOM, OSMO and others. More projects will be added with the protocol's growth.

DFract is supported by the Interchain Foundation and the validator Imperator that operates 36 networks and has more than 48 million total staked assets.