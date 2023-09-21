Long-Dormant Ethereum Genesis Wallet Awakens to Transfer ETH to Coinbase

Thu, 09/21/2023 - 05:55
article image
Alex Dovbnya
An Ethereum ICO participant, inactive for nearly eight years, has transferred 32.1 ETH to Coinbase
Long-Dormant Ethereum Genesis Wallet Awakens to Transfer ETH to Coinbase
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

A previously inactive Ethereum ICO participant transferred 32.1 ETH to Coinbase, after remaining dormant for eight years. This particular Ethereum address, which appears to be linked to shemnon.eth (@shemnon), was part of the Ethereum Genesis and had initially received 200 ETH. 

The sudden activity has piqued interest and speculation within the cryptocurrency community, particularly given the significant value appreciation of Ethereum since its inception.

Recent stirrings of early ETH whales 

Over the past few months, several Ethereum addresses associated with the platform's initial coin offering (ICO) have shown activity after years of inaction. For instance, in July, an Ethereum ICO participant ended an eight-year hiatus, depositing an enormous 61,216 ETH, valued at roughly $116 million, into the cryptocurrency exchange, Kraken. 

Furthermore, in a separate incident aligning with Ethereum's eighth anniversary, another long-inactive wallet transferred 641 ETH and began staking, equating to a value of approximately $1.19 million. 

Such transactions draw attention not just because of their substantial size, but due to the significant gains these early Ethereum supporters have seen. 

Related
$1 Million Worth of Crypto Seized by Hungary's Law Enforcement

With Ethereum's ICO price being a mere $0.31 per ETH and its current market price hovering around $1,623, early adopters have witnessed exponential growth in their investments.

Possible reasons behind the moves 

The sudden movement of significant amounts of Ethereum from wallets that have been inactive for years raises questions about the motives behind these transfers. Some might speculate that the original holders, seeing Ethereum's impressive price rally over the years, might be taking profits or diversifying their portfolios. Others might believe these moves could be related to the increasing popularity of Ethereum staking, allowing holders to earn rewards by participating in the network's security. 

#Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Ethereum (ETH) Reaches 2023 Low Against Bitcoin (BTC)
09/20/2023 - 20:44
Ethereum (ETH) Reaches 2023 Low Against Bitcoin (BTC)
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image PayPal USD (PYUSD) Gains More Traction with Venmo Launch
09/20/2023 - 18:38
PayPal USD (PYUSD) Gains More Traction with Venmo Launch
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image SHIB Price Analysis for September 20
09/20/2023 - 18:00
SHIB Price Analysis for September 20
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk