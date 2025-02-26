Advertisement
AD

    Litecoin (LTC) Leads Altcoin Recovery as Price Jumps 5%, What's Next?

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Wed, 26/02/2025 - 9:43
    Litecoin has rallied by over 5% as investors consider major ETF tailwind
    Advertisement
    Litecoin (LTC) Leads Altcoin Recovery as Price Jumps 5%, What's Next?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The massive market crash that saw more than $1.4 billion in crypto liquidations is thinning out, with Litecoin (LTC) leading the altcoin recovery. Key metrics associated with the coin have recorded a positive jump over the past 24 hours, signaling the likelihood that the worst is over for the altcoin.

    Advertisement

    Litecoin and altcoins rebound

    At press time, the price of Litecoin was up 5.6.2% in 24 hours to $118.67. While volatility remains high, the coin has gradually pared off its losses over the past week.

    Article image
    Litecoin Price Chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

    Considering the pervasive sell-off, the coin has already invalidated projections that it may not record sharp moves.

    Related
    Litecoin (LTC) on Verge of Repeating XRP and Solana (SOL) Success
    Fri, 02/21/2025 - 09:36
    Litecoin (LTC) on Verge of Repeating XRP and Solana (SOL) Success
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    The uptick in the Litecoin price is yet to be backed by a corresponding boost in trading volume. This metric is now down by 19% to $1.2 billion. However, the coin’s volume growth on trading platforms like Binance and OKX has recorded 14.39% and 5.98%, respectively.

    However, other altcoins are also showing off their recovery on the market at a more cautious pace. Ethereum (ETH) is recovering from the Bybit hack, jumping by 2.85% to $2,463 as of press time. While the coin has yet to return to its pre-hack price, it has survived, dropping below the $2,400 support zone.

    Other altcoins like XRP, Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) are also up 4.77%, 1.87% and 2.4%, respectively.

    Is bottom in for LTC?

    With Litecoin leading the altcoin recovery, market analysts remain convinced that LTC price might have hit its bottom. Amid the drawdown, LTC dropped as low as $108.4 before the bulls rejected further sell-off.

    Related
    Litecoin (LTC) Skyrockets 20%: Two Reasons for Sudden Jump
    Mon, 02/10/2025 - 15:16
    Litecoin (LTC) Skyrockets 20%: Two Reasons for Sudden Jump
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    During this period, the hype around potential Litecoin ETF approval did not immediately shift the sentiment but remains a tailwind for long-term investors.

    As a coin considered a commodity, LTC is poised to benefit more from the current change in crypto regulatory policies. Some investors understand this and are already pricing it in through this recovery.

    #Litecoin

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 26, 2025 - 9:30
    ‘Bitcoin Won't Die’: Binance’s CZ
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Feb 26, 2025 - 9:00
    Schiff Names ‘Big Risk’ for Saylor
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Traders Fair Mexico 2025: Empowering Local Financial Experts Amidst Mexico's Fintech Boom
    Exchangedesk.ae: The Ultimate OTC Crypto Desk for High-Value Transactions, Luxury Asset Acquisitions, and Wealth Management in Dubai
    CryptoGames Expands Its Cryptocurrency Casino Offerings with USDC and PEPE Integration
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Litecoin (LTC) Leads Altcoin Recovery as Price Jumps 5%, What's Next?
    ‘Bitcoin Won't Die’: Binance’s CZ
    Schiff Names ‘Big Risk’ for Saylor
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD