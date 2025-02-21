Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Breaking: Bybit Suffers Massive $1.4 Billion Hack

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 21/02/2025 - 15:48
    Advertisement
    Breaking: Bybit Suffers Massive $1.4 Billion Hack
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bybit CEO Ben Zhou has confirmed that the exchange's Ethereum (ETH) cold wallet has been compromised.

    Advertisement

    The popular cryptocurrency trading platform has allegedly lost $1.4 billion worth of ETH and some other tokens. 

    Roughly $200 million worth of stETH has been swapped on the open market for ETH. 

    HOT Stories
    Breaking: Bybit Suffers Massive $1.4 Billion Hack
    Bitcoin Key Indicator Signals Major Move on Horizon: Potential Scenarios
    Elon Musk Brings Back 'Dogefather' Moniker
    Breaking: SEC Agrees to Dismiss Coinbase Case. Is Ripple Next?

    The transaction was "musked," meaning that the attack likely involved using complicated phishing and spoofing techniques by displaying a compromised user interference (UI) to the signer. This fake UI is usually a perfect visual replica of a legitimate interface. It is similar to a fraudulent scheme with fake ATM interfaces.   

    Advertisement

    As explained by the Bybit CEO, all the signers saw the musked UI, which showed the correct address and the URL from Safe.eth.

    Related
    Ripple Hack: Key Clarifications by Ripple CTO
    Fri, 02/09/2024 - 11:55
    Ripple Hack: Key Clarifications by Ripple CTO
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    According to Zhao, the hacker used the signing message to change the smart contract logic of the exchange's ETH cold wallet. This allowed them to take control of the specific ETH cold wallet it signed and transfer all ETH in the cold wallet to this unidentified address. 

    Related
    Time Magazine's Account Hacked to Promote Fake Solana Token
    Thu, 01/30/2025 - 19:37
    Time Magazine's Account Hacked to Promote Fake Solana Token
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Despite the hack, Bybit is currently processing withdrawals. The other cold wallets have not been affected, according to Zhou.    

    "Bybit Hot wallet, Warm wallet, and all other cold wallets are fine. The only cold wallet that was hacked was ETH cold wallet. ALL withdraws are NORMAL.," Zhou said.  

    Bybit has also confirmed that the exchange will remain solvent even if it fails to recover the lost funds. 

    Meanwhile, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao has recommended that the exchange temporarily halt withdrawals while also offering his assistance. 

    "Not an easy situation to deal with. Might suggest to halt all withdrawals for a bit as a standard security precaution. Will provide any assistance if needed," Zhao said.  

    The price of Ethereum (ETH) has plunged by nearly 3% on the news.  

    #Bybit #Ethereum

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 21, 2025 - 16:40
    'Healing Has Begun': Cardano Creator Reacts to Coinbase Lawsuit Verdict
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Feb 21, 2025 - 16:29
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Liquidation Fades, but There's Catch
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Bybit Sets Industry Benchmark with Full Disclosure of Liquidation Data
    REDLINE LAB Announces Strategic Investment in Dojo Coding to Accelerate Web3 Talent Development in Latin America
    Southeast Asia Blockchain Week 2025: A Celebration of Innovation and Collaboration in Web3
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    'Healing Has Begun': Cardano Creator Reacts to Coinbase Lawsuit Verdict
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Liquidation Fades, but There's Catch
    Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for February 21
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD